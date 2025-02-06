It is finally here! This is months in the making and I am so excited to share this with you. This episode will just lay the groundwork for what to expect.

If you are interested in being on the show, apply on annamatson.com

Follow me on:

X: https://x.com/annarmatson?s=21&t=c1WbKT4scuv0D3LsuD9WQA

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@annarmatson?_t=ZT-8t7ZrjOZWCw&_r=1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annarmatson/?igsh=MXBkcWdxNXRhcDYydA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#

Disclaimer - The views and opinions expressed on this podcast are those of the host and/or the guest(s) only. This podcast is for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional advice.

© 2025 Matson Collective LLC All rights reserved. No part of this podcast may be reproduced, distributed, or transmitted without permission.