1 - Ryan Matson

If People Only Knew how Ryan changed his life around...
Anna sat down with her husband to discuss his health journey which includes mental health and physical health. Ryan opens up about his history with alcohol that has shaped his life today.
Timestamps:
2:55 - The Start of our Journey
5:10 - Ryan’s Childhood
19:30 College
24:24 Everything Changed
40:40 Started to Lose Weight
49:48 Post College
54:42 After Probation
58:00 When We Met
01:02:17 Decision to be Sober
01:09:55 Weight Since Together
01:11:24 Body Dysmorphia
01:16:09 Acne
01:22:16 Current Mental Health
01:24:53 Finish Acne Story
01:29:15 Wrapping Up
