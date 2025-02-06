1 - Ryan Matson

If People Only Knew how Ryan changed his life around...

Anna sat down with her husband to discuss his health journey which includes mental health and physical health. Ryan opens up about his history with alcohol that has shaped his life today.

Timestamps:

2:55 - The Start of our Journey

5:10 - Ryan’s Childhood

19:30 College

24:24 Everything Changed

40:40 Started to Lose Weight

49:48 Post College

54:42 After Probation

58:00 When We Met

01:02:17 Decision to be Sober

01:09:55 Weight Since Together

01:11:24 Body Dysmorphia

01:16:09 Acne

01:22:16 Current Mental Health

01:24:53 Finish Acne Story

01:29:15 Wrapping Up

