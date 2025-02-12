2 - Anna Matson

If People Only Knew that they don’t need Ozempic…

I lost 40 pounds completely natural after I gave up on trying to lose weight. Now I see so many people being lied to. This is what I have learned and wish I could tell everyone before Big Pharma gets to them first.

3:20 Childhood

7:28 Became Gluten Intolerant

14:54 Raw Milk

17:30 Early Adulthood

18:49 First Weight Gain

25:20 Heaviest Weight

26:32 Going to the Gym

29:00 Started to Give Up

31:04 Blood Work Results

35:22 Gave Up the Gym

38:06 Something was Wrong

39:03 PCOS Diagnosis

45:05 Started a Supplement

48:45 Finally I Lose Weight

57:55 Lost my Hair

01:01:13 Study that Changed my Perspective

01:12:02 Blood Work Again

01:15:46 Where I am at Today

01:22:40 The Lie About Ozempic

01:27:52 The Future

