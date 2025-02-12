2 - Anna Matson

If People Only Knew that they don’t need Ozempic…
I lost 40 pounds completely natural after I gave up on trying to lose weight. Now I see so many people being lied to. This is what I have learned and wish I could tell everyone before Big Pharma gets to them first.
3:20 Childhood
7:28 Became Gluten Intolerant
14:54 Raw Milk
17:30 Early Adulthood
18:49 First Weight Gain
25:20 Heaviest Weight
26:32 Going to the Gym
29:00 Started to Give Up
31:04 Blood Work Results
35:22 Gave Up the Gym
38:06 Something was Wrong
39:03 PCOS Diagnosis
45:05 Started a Supplement
48:45 Finally I Lose Weight
57:55 Lost my Hair
01:01:13 Study that Changed my Perspective
01:12:02 Blood Work Again
01:15:46 Where I am at Today
01:22:40 The Lie About Ozempic
01:27:52 The Future
If you are interested in being on the show, apply onannamatson.com
