20 - Anna Matson: Who’s Running this Town? Part 1

A small group of people in government have run my community into the ground and have gotten away with it. It’s time to ask the hard questions and demand real accountability.
Timestamps
0:00 - Why I am Speaking Out
4:08 - How I Got Involved
12:55 - Ryan Delaney
23:53 - Kristin Watt
33:35 - Angela Wallace
