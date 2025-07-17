22 - Michael Kane: New York Election

If People Only Knew that thousands of teachers and first responders are still not back to work in New York City. Now, three democrats are running for Mayor which may leave New York City with a Republican mayor. With.
Timestamps
00:43 - Fired for Refusing the Vaccine
04:57 - The National Impact on this Election
10:00 - Who is Running for New York City Mayor
17:08 - Independent Candidates
21:15 - Is Adams MAGA?
25:26 - Medical Freedom Candidates
32:33 - Mamdani
52:30 - Cuomo
58:41 - Sliwa
01:05:34 - Adams
01:16:42 - Walden
01:26:44 - If People Only Knew
Find Michael at:
Teachersforchoice.substack.com
X: teacher_choice
