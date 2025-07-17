22 - Michael Kane: New York Election

If People Only Knew that thousands of teachers and first responders are still not back to work in New York City. Now, three democrats are running for Mayor which may leave New York City with a Republican mayor. With

Timestamps

00:43 - Fired for Refusing the Vaccine

04:57 - The National Impact on this Election

10:00 - Who is Running for New York City Mayor

17:08 - Independent Candidates

21:15 - Is Adams MAGA?

25:26 - Medical Freedom Candidates

32:33 - Mamdani

52:30 - Cuomo

58:41 - Sliwa

01:05:34 - Adams

01:16:42 - Walden

01:26:44 - If People Only Knew

