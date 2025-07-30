24 - Joe Miller: Disabled BY the Military

Joe Miller is a veteran who was disabled in active duty by our own protocols. Not only does he divulge the failures of his medical care, we also discuss if the National Guard should be deployed overseas in the first place.

When should congress declare war?

How much power should the President have to use military force?

Are independents really spoiling elections?

We go through all of this and more in this episode.

Timestamps

02:31 - What is the National Guard?

07:05 - Deployed Overseas

33:21 - Coming Home After being Injured Overseas

50:49 - Medically Discharged

52:51 - Should the National Guard go Overseas?

01:03:33 - Congress War Powers

01:13:05 - Voting out of Fear

01:16:06 - Local Politics

01:37:16 - If People Only Knew

