24 - Joe Miller: Disabled BY the Military

Joe Miller is a veteran who was disabled in active duty by our own protocols. Not only does he divulge the failures of his medical care, we also discuss if the National Guard should be deployed overseas in the first place.
When should congress declare war?
How much power should the President have to use military force?
Are independents really spoiling elections?
We go through all of this and more in this episode.
Timestamps
02:31 - What is the National Guard?
07:05 - Deployed Overseas
33:21 - Coming Home After being Injured Overseas
50:49 - Medically Discharged
52:51 - Should the National Guard go Overseas?
01:03:33 - Congress War Powers
01:13:05 - Voting out of Fear
01:16:06 - Local Politics
01:37:16 - If People Only Knew
Follow Joe at:
https://x.com/joefnmiller?s=21&t=_GwIYXQbWVHsEsdnIwyeoQ
https://www.instagram.com/notyouraveragejoe89?igsh=Y2N2OXJpYTJwazN6&utm_source=qr
https://www.tiktok.com/@joefnmiller?_t=ZT-8ySWd8ocZ7V&_r=1
Repeal Covid Immunity Bill - HR4388
Repeal Vaccine Immunity Bill - HR4668
If you are interested in being on the show, apply at annamatson.com
Follow me on:
X: https://x.com/annarmatson?s=21&t=c1WbKT4scuv0D3LsuD9W
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@annarmatson?_t=ZT-8t7ZrjOZWCw&_r=1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annarmatson/?igsh=MXBkcWdxNXRhcDYydA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#
Substack: https://substack.com/@annarmatson
Disclaimer - The views and opinions expressed on this podcast are those of the host and/or the guest(s) only. This podcast is for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional advice. Listeners should independently verify information.
© 2025 Matson Collective LLC All rights reserved.
Share this post