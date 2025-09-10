25 - Dr. Josef: The Dangers of Antidepressants

In this episode, Dr. Josef goes over the known side effects of SSRIs and how the chemical imbalance theory has been debunked for YEARS.
Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring is a board-certified psychiatrist and a leading expert in psychiatric drug side effects and withdrawal. He got an inside look at the system when he previously worked at the FDA and for pharmaceutical companies.
Today, he has the largest medical practice in the world devoted solely to psychiatric deprescribing,
Timestamps
00:44 - Hate Comments After Tucker Carlson Episode
04:44 - Dr. Josef’s Qualifications
05:56 - What is an SSRI
08:55 - Side Effects of Antidepressants
22:36 - The Chemical Imbalance Theory DEBUNKED
35:27 - Luck and a Pill Didn’t Heal Me
39:51 - How to Get Through Dark Times
44:40 - Getting off an SSRI
51:19 - 4 Things to Work on Before SSRI’s
57:49 - If People Only Knew
Find Dr. Josef here:
If you are interested in being on the show, apply at annamatson.com
Follow me on:
X: https://x.com/annarmatson?s=21&t=c1WbKT4scuv0D3LsuD9W
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@annarmatson?_t=ZT-8t7ZrjOZWCw&_r=1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annarmatson/?igsh=MXBkcWdxNXRhcDYydA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#
Substack: https://substack.com/@annarmatson
Disclaimer - The views and opinions expressed on this podcast are those of the host and/or the guest(s) only. This podcast is for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional advice. Listeners should independently verify information.