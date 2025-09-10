25 - Dr. Josef: The Dangers of Antidepressants

In this episode, Dr. Josef goes over the known side effects of SSRIs and how the chemical imbalance theory has been debunked for YEARS.

Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring is a board-certified psychiatrist and a leading expert in psychiatric drug side effects and withdrawal. He got an inside look at the system when he previously worked at the FDA and for pharmaceutical companies.

Today, he has the largest medical practice in the world devoted solely to psychiatric deprescribing,

Timestamps

00:44 - Hate Comments After Tucker Carlson Episode

04:44 - Dr. Josef’s Qualifications

05:56 - What is an SSRI

08:55 - Side Effects of Antidepressants

22:36 - The Chemical Imbalance Theory DEBUNKED

35:27 - Luck and a Pill Didn’t Heal Me

39:51 - How to Get Through Dark Times

44:40 - Getting off an SSRI

51:19 - 4 Things to Work on Before SSRI’s

57:49 - If People Only Knew

Find Dr. Josef here:

https://beacons.ai/drjosef

If you are interested in being on the show, apply at annamatson.com

Follow me on:

X: https://x.com/annarmatson?s=21&t=c1WbKT4scuv0D3LsuD9W

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@annarmatson?_t=ZT-8t7ZrjOZWCw&_r=1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annarmatson/?igsh=MXBkcWdxNXRhcDYydA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#

Substack: https://substack.com/@annarmatson

Disclaimer - The views and opinions expressed on this podcast are those of the host and/or the guest(s) only. This podcast is for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional advice. Listeners should independently verify information.