26 - AJ Richards: Shake the Hand that Feeds You

AJ’s philosophy is simple: Shake the hand that feeds you. With that in mind, he has created From the Farm to connect you with local farmers.
In this episode we talk about our time at Turning Point, the dangerous decline in family farms, and how the US is heading towards famine.
Timestamps
00:28 - Going to Turning Point
17:15 - AJ’s Upbringing
22:06 - Meat Monopoly Corruption
27:51 - Farm to Table
33:53 - On Track for Famine in the US
43:01 - Cattle in Decline
48:35 - PRIME Act
55:13 - Misleading USA Labels
1:03:29 - If People Only Knew
