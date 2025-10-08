27 - Dr. Adam Urato: SSRI’s While Pregnant

In this show we talk about informed choice, capitalism in medicine, and health over the years.

Dr. Adam Urato is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine (MFM) physician and attended Harvard Medical School. He has taken a leading role in opposing ineffective drugs and harmful approaches to care in pregnancy including opposing Makena (an ineffective preterm birth drug which the FDA pulled off the market in 2023). He is currently trying to get stronger warnings on the drug label regarding SSRI risks in pregnancy.

Timestamps

01:47 - Why Dr. Urato Went Into Medicine

04:09 - Difference in Patients in 30 Years

18:08 - Rise of Antidepressants

29:37 - What Doctors are Telling Patients

38:06 - Shilling for Big Pharma

50:52 - Can’t Have Healthy Kids Without Healthy Moms

01:05:22 - SSRI Trials on Pregnant Women

01:15:36 - Women Just Want Choice

01:24:40 - Petition for Blackbox Warning on SSRI’s

01:40:40 - If People Only Knew

Where to Find Dr. Urato:

X: https://x.com/AdamUrato1

Comment on the FDA Petition to include a blackbox warning on SSRIs: https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/FDA-2025-P-3956-0001

