27 - Dr. Adam Urato: SSRI’s While Pregnant

In this show we talk about informed choice, capitalism in medicine, and health over the years.
Dr. Adam Urato is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine (MFM) physician and attended Harvard Medical School. He has taken a leading role in opposing ineffective drugs and harmful approaches to care in pregnancy including opposing Makena (an ineffective preterm birth drug which the FDA pulled off the market in 2023). He is currently trying to get stronger warnings on the drug label regarding SSRI risks in pregnancy.
Timestamps
01:47 - Why Dr. Urato Went Into Medicine
04:09 - Difference in Patients in 30 Years
18:08 - Rise of Antidepressants
29:37 - What Doctors are Telling Patients
38:06 - Shilling for Big Pharma
50:52 - Can’t Have Healthy Kids Without Healthy Moms
01:05:22 - SSRI Trials on Pregnant Women
01:15:36 - Women Just Want Choice
01:24:40 - Petition for Blackbox Warning on SSRI’s
01:40:40 - If People Only Knew
Where to Find Dr. Urato:
Comment on the FDA Petition to include a blackbox warning on SSRIs: https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/FDA-2025-P-3956-0001
