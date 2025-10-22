28 - Twilia Brase: They are After your Data

Twila Brase, RN PHN is the president of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom and has warned for 25 years that Washington is quietly tightening control over Americans’ medical and personal lives.

In this episode we talk about:

- What REAL ID is and what the government can use it for.

-How HIPAA actually violates your privacy.

-That you can’t opt out of Medicare.

-Finally, why health insurance is so expensive and how we can change that.

Timestamps

01:32 - Citizens Council for Health Freedom

05:09 - Real ID

29:37 - HIPAA Doesn’t Protect Privacy

46:08 - Is Data Worth the Cost of Privacy?

52:34 - You Can’t Opt Out of Medicare

01:02:35 - Affordable Care Act Made Insurance More Expensive

01:12:07 - The Solution to Healthcare

01:23:38 - If People Only Knew

