29 - Sheriff Chris Swanson: Running for Michigan Governor

Now running for Michigan Governor in 2026, many say “where there’s a camera, there’s a Swanson.” So I wanted to sit down and get to know the man beyond the one-minute clips.

We talk about his family life, the recent Grand Blanc tragedy, safe patient ratios, reducing crime, vaccine mandates, transparency in government, and more.

Timestamps

02:22 - Get to Know Sheriff Swanson

09:47 - On Scene at the Grand Blanc Shooting

25:48 - Fighting for Safe Patient Ratios

31:13 - IGNITE Program

41:54 - Vaccine Mandates

46:04 - Transparency in Government

54:49 - If People Only Knew

Where to Find Swanson:

https://swansonformichigan.com/

If you are interested in being on the show, apply at annamatson.com

Follow me on:

X: https://x.com/annarmatson?s=21&t=c1WbKT4scuv0D3LsuD9W

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@annarmatson?_t=ZT-8t7ZrjOZWCw&_r=1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annarmatson/?igsh=MXBkcWdxNXRhcDYydA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#

Substack: https://substack.com/@annarmatson

Disclaimer - The views and opinions expressed on this podcast are those of the host and/or the guest(s) only. This podcast is for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional advice. Listeners should independently verify information.