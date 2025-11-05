Playback speed
#29 - Sheriff Chris Swanson: Running for Michigan Governor

Chris Swanson is the Genesee County Sheriff best known for peacefully walking with residents during the George Floyd riots and reducing recidivism through his IGNITE program.
Anna Matson
Nov 05, 2025

Now running for Michigan Governor in 2026, many say “where there’s a camera, there’s a Swanson.” So I wanted to sit down and get to know the man beyond the one-minute clips.

We talk about his family life, the recent Grand Blanc tragedy, safe patient ratios, reducing crime, vaccine mandates, transparency in government, and more.

Timestamps

02:22 - Get to Know Sheriff Swanson

09:47 - On Scene at the Grand Blanc Shooting

25:48 - Fighting for Safe Patient Ratios

31:13 - IGNITE Program

41:54 - Vaccine Mandates

46:04 - Transparency in Government

54:49 - If People Only Knew

Where to Find Swanson:

https://swansonformichigan.com/

