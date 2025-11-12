30 - Dr. Randall Bock: What is Autism

I sat down with Dr. Bock to discuss what autism even is and why we can’t find a treatment for it.

Dr. Randall Bock is a physician, writer, and investigative journalist known for his rigorous critiques of health policy and commitment to medical freedom. With over 30 years in primary care, now specializing in men’s health at Regeneris Boston, Dr. Bock brings a unique perspective to public health debates, emphasizing patient autonomy and the right to truthful medical discourse.

Timestamps

01:22 - About Dr. Bock

12:40 - What is Autism?

34:15 - Is Autism on the Rise?

41:04 - What Causes Autism?

