32 - Matthew Sahr: The Price of Fire Safety

I sat down with Fire Union President Matthew Sahr to talk about how fire departments cost more than money. Fire fighters are suffering with chronic health conditions and ptsd. The increase in property taxes can be traced back to private equity firms buying up all the fire and ambulance truck manufacturers.

If you do not get anything else from this episode, I hope you at least stop into your local station, say thank you to your first responders, and wish them a Merry Christmas.

The show will resume in the New Year!

Timestamps

01:12 - About the Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union

03:19 - 100k FOIA from Grand Blanc Twp

20:55 - ISO Ratings

24:56 - What Do Fire Departments Do?

27:55 - Negotiating Staffing with the Union

37:40 - What is Ideal Staffing to Keep Residents Safe?

42:04 - Toxins Throughout the Home

46:49 - Declining Health of Firefighters

59:24 - Rising Property Taxes Because of Private Equity

01:11:02 - If People Only Knew

Where to Find The Fire Union:

Mpffu.org

Iaff.org

More on the Private Equity Takeover:

https://substack.com/@annarmatson/note/p-176075487?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2l83hr

