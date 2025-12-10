32 - Matthew Sahr: The Price of Fire Safety

I sat down with Fire Union President Matthew Sahr to talk about how fire departments cost more than money. Fire fighters are suffering with chronic health conditions and ptsd. The increase in property taxes can be traced back to private equity firms buying up all the fire and ambulance truck manufacturers.
If you do not get anything else from this episode, I hope you at least stop into your local station, say thank you to your first responders, and wish them a Merry Christmas.
The show will resume in the New Year!
Timestamps
01:12 - About the Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union
03:19 - 100k FOIA from Grand Blanc Twp
20:55 - ISO Ratings
24:56 - What Do Fire Departments Do?
27:55 - Negotiating Staffing with the Union
37:40 - What is Ideal Staffing to Keep Residents Safe?
42:04 - Toxins Throughout the Home
46:49 - Declining Health of Firefighters
59:24 - Rising Property Taxes Because of Private Equity
01:11:02 - If People Only Knew
