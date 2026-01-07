Playback speed
#33 - Aric Nesbitt: Candidate for Michigan Governor

Anna Matson's avatar
Anna Matson
Jan 07, 2026

I am on a mission to interview every candidate for Michigan Governor to give voters a place to get informed on their options.

Nesbitt is a current Michigan Senator who is running to become governor so people can make it in Michigan.

We discussed his background, Michigan’s declining education, medical freedom, farming, and more.

Timestamps

02:05 - About Aric

08:55 - Education in Michigan

18:14 - School Safety

24:18 - Medical Freedom

37:18 - Pesticides

46:08 - Government Transparency

57:41 - Economics

Where to Find Aric Nesbitt:

nesbittforgovernor.com

