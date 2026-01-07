33 - Aric Nesbitt: Candidate for Michigan Governor

I am on a mission to interview every candidate for Michigan Governor to give voters a place to get informed on their options.
Nesbitt is a current Michigan Senator who is running to become governor so people can make it in Michigan.
We discussed his background, Michigan’s declining education, medical freedom, farming, and more.
Timestamps
02:05 - About Aric
08:55 - Education in Michigan
18:14 - School Safety
24:18 - Medical Freedom
37:18 - Pesticides
46:08 - Government Transparency
57:41 - Economics
Where to Find Aric Nesbitt:
