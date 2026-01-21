Playback speed
#34 - Larry Sharpe: Libertarian for NY Governor

Anna Matson's avatar
Anna Matson
Jan 21, 2026

Larry Sharpe is a veteran, entrepreneur, and libertarian who’s making his third run for Governor of New York in 2026. I asked him why he thinks he can win and what he wants to do for the state of New York.

He’s also the host of “The Sharpe Way,” a popular podcast and radio program where he dives into policy debates, civil liberties, and solutions to government overreach.

Timestamps

07:05 - Why Sharpe is Running for Governor

18:58 - Why Visit New York

22:20 Congestion Pricing

34:10 - Creating a Sovereign Trust ? Education

44:08 - Immigration

59:44 - Crime / Energy

Where to Find Larry Sharpe:

larrysharpe.com

