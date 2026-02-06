35 - Anna Matson: Toxins in Your Home

Did you know the government actually mandates that our homes are full of toxic chemicals?

The Flammable Fabrics Act was passed in 1953 to make children’s pajamas flame resistant. Today, the act has been amended to include most textiles in our home. Now we live in homes full of toxic flame retardants and synthetic fibers. It’s time we talked about this.

Timestamps

01:40 - Flame Retardants in Children’s Pajamas

06:12 - Whole Home Mandated to Have Toxins

12:07 - How the Government Tests Flammability

18:10 - U.S. Bans One Flame Retardant

20:26 - 1996 Amendment

25:03 - Different Fibers

29:45 - Health Effects of Wearing Polyester

33:47 - Miracle Properties of Wool

37:02 - Now What?

If you are interested in being on the show, apply at annamatson.com

Follow me on:

X: https://x.com/annarmatson?s=21&t=c1WbKT4scuv0D3LsuD9W

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@annarmatson?_t=ZT-8t7ZrjOZWCw&_r=1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annarmatson/?igsh=MXBkcWdxNXRhcDYydA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#

Substack: https://substack.com/@annarmatson

Disclaimer - The views and opinions expressed on this podcast are those of the host and/or the guest(s) only. This podcast is for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional advice. Listeners should independently verify information.