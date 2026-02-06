35 - Anna Matson: Toxins in Your Home

Did you know the government actually mandates that our homes are full of toxic chemicals?
The Flammable Fabrics Act was passed in 1953 to make children’s pajamas flame resistant. Today, the act has been amended to include most textiles in our home. Now we live in homes full of toxic flame retardants and synthetic fibers. It’s time we talked about this.
Timestamps
01:40 - Flame Retardants in Children’s Pajamas
06:12 - Whole Home Mandated to Have Toxins
12:07 - How the Government Tests Flammability
18:10 - U.S. Bans One Flame Retardant
20:26 - 1996 Amendment
25:03 - Different Fibers
29:45 - Health Effects of Wearing Polyester
33:47 - Miracle Properties of Wool
37:02 - Now What?
