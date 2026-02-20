36 - Anna Matson: Fluoride Lowers IQ

I know I know, the dose makes the poison with fluoride. But did you know that we don’t just get fluoride from our water? It is also in the air we breathe, the food we eat, the formula given to babies, and already in dental products.

Years of research ignored the health effects of fluoride on the entire body - until recently. But now fluoride has become a way of life.

People have come to believe that fluoride prevents cavities without considering why cavities form in the first place. The answers are all found in the industries that have profited off of water fluoridation.

Timestamps

02:53 - RFK JR on Theo Von

04:03 - How Fluoride was Found

10:26 - Where does Fluoride Come From

13:06 - What does the Science Say?

18:46 - Fluoride Effects on the Environment

19:54 - Toxic Levels of Fluoride

22:41 - Is Fluoride Needed to Prevent Cavities?

25:56 - So Now What?

Substack on Fluoride

https://substack.com/@annarmatson/note/p-188185905?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2l83hr

