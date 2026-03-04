37 - Anna Matson: Live FOIA Story

Over the years, I have spoken out over local government corruption - especially when it comes to transparency.

I was invited to speak at a

MAJ conference to discuss my story with my own local government and to give helpful tools to the attorneys about the Freedom of Information Act.

Provided is my full live speech.

Timestamps

06:33 - My Very First FOIA

11:58 - How to File a Request

20:19 - New FOIA Lawsuit

34:21 - New Federal Lawsuit

41:03 - Q and A

