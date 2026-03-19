38 - Dr. Christian Bogner: Autism can be Treated

If People Only Knew that there are treatments for autism being discovered. While many are looking to prevent autism, there are millions who need treatment today.

Dr. Christian Bogner is a functional medicine practitioner with over 17 years of experience bridging traditional and integrative care. Board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, his work took a deeply personal turn after his son was diagnosed with autism.

Through his practice, he helps patients better understand their bodies and take control of complex conditions by addressing underlying imbalances rather than just symptoms.

Find Dr. Bogner

https://www.drbognerhealth.com/

Timestamps

1:35 - About Dr. Bogner

04:54 - Switching Specialties from OB to Autism

12:12 - What is Autism?

19:36 - Is Autism Genetic?

35:26 - Breakthrough Autism Research

45:58 - Treatment for Autism

If you are interested in being on the show, apply at annamatson.com

Follow me on:

X: https://x.com/annarmatson?s=21&t=c1WbKT4scuv0D3LsuD9W

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@annarmatson?_t=ZT-8t7ZrjOZWCw&_r=1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annarmatson/?igsh=MXBkcWdxNXRhcDYydA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#

Substack: https://substack.com/@annarmatson

Disclaimer - The views and opinions expressed on this podcast are those of the host and/or the guest(s) only. This podcast is for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional advice. Listeners should independently verify information.