39 - Anna Matson: Records Speak Louder Than Words

If People Only Knew that each state has laws that force the government to be transparent - but these laws mean nothing unless they are enforced. That’s where you come in.

Use these laws to see how government agencies are spending your money, what they are doing with their time, and if they are working for the people.

In this episode I explain how I became an expert in this area, how public records laws work, how to request records, and what open meetings laws are. Most importantly, I explain how you can fight back against corrupt government bodies.

Timestamps

01:35 - How I Became an Expert

11:38 - Freedom of Information Act

23:44 - How Government Agencies Hide Records

26:58 - How to Fight Back

33:22 - Who can you Request Records From

35:55 - How to do a FOIA

43:08 - Open Meetings Act

49:01 - Violations of the Open Meetings Act

Quick Links:

Public Records Laws in Your State:

Censorship by Invoice: https://freedom.press/issues/censorship-by-invoice-public-records-cost-164000-in-michigan-township/

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Disclaimer - The views and opinions expressed on this podcast are those of the host and/or the guest(s) only. This podcast is for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional advice. Listeners should independently verify information.