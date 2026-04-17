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#40 - Peninsula Township Part 1: The 49 Million Dollar Verdict

Anna Matson's avatar
Anna Matson
Apr 17, 2026

If People Only Knew that Peninsula Township has imposed unconstitutional ordinances on their 11 winery owners over the course of several decades.

The wineries ultimately sued which resulted in a five year, 49 million dollar lawsuit. But even after all of that, not much has changed.

I sit down with Chris Baldyga that owns 2 Lads Winery to talk about his experience that led to the decision to sue. While. Peninsula Township claims the wineries have not been transparent, but Chris paints a very different picture.

Timestamps

01:58 - About Peninsula Township

08:44 - Interview with Winery Owner Chris Baldyga

14:10 - Purchasing a Farm

20:28 - The Process of Build the Winery

23:15 - Things go South

45:07 - No Other Option but to Sue

1:00:34 - Operations After the $49 Million Verdict

1:13:44 - What the Federal Judge Found

2 Lads Winery

https://www.2lwinery.com/

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