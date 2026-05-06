41 - Peninsula Township Part 2: Farmers are our Only Hope

If People Only Knew that farmers the only ones preventing major developments like wind farms, solar farms, data centers, and high density housing.

In part two of this investigation into Peninsula Township and the ongoing winery lawsuit, I explore a question at the center of the peninsula debate: what actually happens when farmers can no longer afford to farm?

Across the country, small farms are disappearing, and many farmers are turning to direct-to-consumer sales just to survive. Most farmers can’t survive just by growing grapes anymore, they’re trying to sell their products directly to visitors in order to keep their land profitable and preserve it from major development. They often sell their grapes in the form of wine - at wineries.

But while Peninsula Township says it wants to protect agriculture and preserve the beauty of the peninsula, farmers I talked to argue that new ordinances and zoning restrictions are doing the opposite. From rising acreage requirements to years-long permitting battles, many say the township has created hurdles that only wealthy landowners can overcome.

Policies meant to “protect” the peninsula may actually be accelerating the very thing many residents fear most: the loss of farmland and the spread of subdivisions and large-scale development.

Timestamps

02:31 - Aftermath of the Winery Lawsuit

07:04 - Amendment 201: Things get Worse

10:47 - Township Prevented Garry from Opening his Winery

19:01 - Permanent Deed Restriction Raises Questions

25:04 - Does Peninsula Township have a Shadow Government?

37:56 - An Alleged Shell Organization

42:10 - What this is Costing Residents

54:08 - Farmers are Preventing Major Development

01:07:12 - What’s Next?

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Disclaimer - The views and opinions expressed on this podcast are those of the host and/or the guest(s) only. This podcast is for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional advice. Listeners should independently verify information.