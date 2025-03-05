5 - Tiffany Cianci

If People Only Knew they are unknowingly signing their rights away regularly.

Tiffany Cianci tells her chilling story how she lost her small business from an arbitration agreement that she knew nothing about. You have probably signed one too operating your mobile device, going to get a massage, and even owning your own business.

Many people don’t hear these stories because they come with non-disclosure agreements. Tiffany has been using her experience to blow the whistle on this egregious practice.

02:06 Tiffany’s Childhood

07:06 Early Adulthood

11:47 Bought her Small Business

14:17 Covid Happened

16:02 Impact on the Community

22:40 The Secret Buyout

26:20 New Ownership Takes Over

30:12 Forced Contracts

38:00 Fired from her own Business

43:38 The $120,000 Bribe

48:31 Legal Action Starts

52:04 New York Times Article

56:50 Forced Abortion

58:29 The Legality of Arbitration

01:05:02 Others Plead Tiffany for Help

01:12:22 How do we fix this?

