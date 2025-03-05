5 - Tiffany Cianci

If People Only Knew they are unknowingly signing their rights away regularly.
Tiffany Cianci tells her chilling story how she lost her small business from an arbitration agreement that she knew nothing about. You have probably signed one too operating your mobile device, going to get a massage, and even owning your own business.
Many people don’t hear these stories because they come with non-disclosure agreements. Tiffany has been using her experience to blow the whistle on this egregious practice.
02:06 Tiffany’s Childhood
07:06 Early Adulthood
11:47 Bought her Small Business
14:17 Covid Happened
16:02 Impact on the Community
22:40 The Secret Buyout
26:20 New Ownership Takes Over
30:12 Forced Contracts
38:00 Fired from her own Business
43:38 The $120,000 Bribe
48:31 Legal Action Starts
52:04 New York Times Article
56:50 Forced Abortion
58:29 The Legality of Arbitration
01:05:02 Others Plead Tiffany for Help
01:12:22 How do we fix this?
Find Tiffany Here:
X: https://x.com/TheVinoMom
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tiffanycianci?lang=en
If you are interested in being on the show, apply on annamatson.com
Follow me on:
X: https://x.com/annarmatson?s=21&t=c1WbKT4scuv0D3LsuD9WQA
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@annarmatson?_t=ZT-8t7ZrjOZWCw&_r=1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annarmatson/?igsh=MXBkcWdxNXRhcDYydA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#
Disclaimer - The views and opinions expressed on this podcast are those of the host and/or the guest(s) only. This podcast is for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional advice.
© 2025 Matson Collective LLC All rights reserved. No part of this podcast may be reproduced, distributed, or transmitted without permission.