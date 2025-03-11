6 - Dustin Kittle

If People Only Knew farmers are being robbed of their land- and the government is allowing it to happen.

Dustin Kittle is a passionate farmer and lawyer who’s been exposing the U.S. Farm Credit System’s shady role in handing American farmland.

In this episode, Dustin tells his own story how Alabama Farm Credit put his loan in distress even though he never missed a payment. He has been suing President Biden for almost a year and now the Trump administration is defending the case.

We also go through some quick hitters to talk about the state of the USDA, the bird flu, and pesticide immunity.

01:18 Dustin’s Background

03:30 Buying a Farm

07:35 What is Farm Credit?

09:27 Farm Credit Administration

12:34 Getting a Loan

22:37 Farm Credit Goes After His Mom

41:09 Extortion

47:22 File Complaint with FCA

58:51 What the FCA Did

01:05:47 Why is this Happening?

01:10:38 Foreclosure

01:19:21 After the Loan was Paid

01:25:08 FCA Releases Findings

01:31:21 Dustin Kittle Sues the President

02:02:25 What can we do?

02:06:56 Why Dustin was Targeted

02:21:05 Keeping People Quiet

02:22:51 What can Farmers Do?

02:25:38 Farm Credit Sues Dustin

02:29:35 Threats Against Dustin

02:34:20 Suing Biden and Not Trump

02:36:32 Foreign Governments Buying Farmland

02:37:46 What Farm Credit Does with the Land

02:43:14 What can we do - continued

Quick Hitters

02:51:52 Thoughts on Brooke Rollins

02:56:35 Subsidies

03:01:54 Bird Flu

03:08:34 Country of Origin Labeling

03:10:32 Pesticide Immunity

Find Dustin Kittle Here:

X: https://x.com/dustinkittle

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@snowcreekranch

His Lawsuit: https://linktr.ee/dustinkittle

Recorded Call with Glenos: https://x.com/dustinkittle/status/1771715030175678663?s=42

If you are interested in being on the show, apply on annamatson.com

Follow me on:

X: https://x.com/annarmatson?s=21&t=c1WbKT4scuv0D3LsuD9WQA

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@annarmatson?_t=ZT-8t7ZrjOZWCw&_r=1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annarmatson/?igsh=MXBkcWdxNXRhcDYydA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#

Disclaimer - The views and opinions expressed on this podcast are those of the host and/or the guest(s) only. This podcast is for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional advice. Listeners should independently verify information.

© 2025 Matson Collective LLC All rights reserved.