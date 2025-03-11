6 - Dustin Kittle

If People Only Knew farmers are being robbed of their land- and the government is allowing it to happen.
Dustin Kittle is a passionate farmer and lawyer who’s been exposing the U.S. Farm Credit System’s shady role in handing American farmland.
In this episode, Dustin tells his own story how Alabama Farm Credit put his loan in distress even though he never missed a payment. He has been suing President Biden for almost a year and now the Trump administration is defending the case.
We also go through some quick hitters to talk about the state of the USDA, the bird flu, and pesticide immunity.
01:18 Dustin’s Background
03:30 Buying a Farm
07:35 What is Farm Credit?
09:27 Farm Credit Administration
12:34 Getting a Loan
22:37 Farm Credit Goes After His Mom
41:09 Extortion
47:22 File Complaint with FCA
58:51 What the FCA Did
01:05:47 Why is this Happening?
01:10:38 Foreclosure
01:19:21 After the Loan was Paid
01:25:08 FCA Releases Findings
01:31:21 Dustin Kittle Sues the President
02:02:25 What can we do?
02:06:56 Why Dustin was Targeted
02:21:05 Keeping People Quiet
02:22:51 What can Farmers Do?
02:25:38 Farm Credit Sues Dustin
02:29:35 Threats Against Dustin
02:34:20 Suing Biden and Not Trump
02:36:32 Foreign Governments Buying Farmland
02:37:46 What Farm Credit Does with the Land
02:43:14 What can we do - continued
Quick Hitters
02:51:52 Thoughts on Brooke Rollins
02:56:35 Subsidies
03:01:54 Bird Flu
03:08:34 Country of Origin Labeling
03:10:32 Pesticide Immunity
