I remember hearing about flame retardants being added to clothes, but I never knew the details. When shopping for fabric, I often come across bolts that say, “Flammable. Does not meet standard for the flammability of children’s sleepwear.” This caught my attention, and it took me down such a deep rabbit hole that it was hard to climb out.

What I discovered was a tangled mess created by the government that makes me wonder: are we really keeping kids safer, or have we created new problems?

The Flammable Fabrics Act of 1953

The Flammable Fabrics Act (FFA) was passed after several fire-related injuries and deaths occurred from highly flammable fabrics. Most notably, rayon children’s costumes and sweaters were catching on fire. This law allowed the government to regulate textiles to protect the public from highly flammable materials.

Picture of Chaps- Not the Actual ones from 1950

The 1962 Textile Conference

Even after the FFA was passed, there were still reports of people being injured or dying from their clothes catching on fire. This prompted the National Fire Protection Association and the U.S. Public Health Service to call a two-day conference with stakeholders to discuss solutions. Fire experts, doctors, textile manufacturers, and insurance experts attended the meeting.

Although they knew the most notable fires resulted from rayon fabric, cotton was almost exclusively discussed during the two days.

George Buck Jr. from the National Council told the panel, “It is the normal property of almost all textiles to be combustible.” He was correct. Even wool, which is naturally fire-resistant, can catch fire.

Furthermore, I’m sure we all know that clothes do not catch fire on their own. At the time, there were many open flames from smoking indoors, as well as open-flame heating methods like gas heaters, fireplaces, and wood stoves. Additionally, kitchen appliances such as gas ranges lacked the safety standards common today, increasing the likelihood of fires.

The panel knew these were issues at the time but instead turned their attention to cotton pajamas. This transcript shows how outdated the information was that led to laws that exist today. A doctor representing the American College of Surgeons said it would be “foolish” to have a law to ban smoking in hospitals…

So, what was their recommendation? Harold Demone Jr. from The Medical Foundation encouraged the group to move forward with textile regulation “without all the necessary information.” It didn’t take long for the consequences of this rushed action to take effect.

Children’s Sleepwear is Targeted

Following the two-day conference, the FFA was amended in 1967 to increase flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. Even the house committee admitted they did not have precise data, yet the amendment was passed unanimously. This was a drastic change to the industry that should have been backed up with clear data and science.

After the amendment passed, companies started to add flame retardants to cotton or switched to synthetic fibers like polyester since they are naturally “flame-resistant.”

How is Flammability Tested?

Flammability is tested by timing how long it takes a garment to burn. To do this, they place a sample of a garment into a metal box (as shown below). Then they “apply the gas flame to the bottom edge of the specimen for 3 seconds and measure the char length of each specimen.”

However, there is no evidence that this test accurately measures the safety of a garment. You can still get injured from a textile fire if it burns slowly. In fact, polyester can melt onto your skin when exposed to high temperatures but is seen as flame-resistant.

Sleepwear Fires Continue

Even with all these efforts, there were still incidents of children’s clothing being ignited. According to the U.S. Dept of Commerce, 434 people were involved in sleepwear ignition in 1974. Of these, 22 involved children under the age of 3. In all but one case, the parents were not watching their child at the time.

There are no detailed records on textile fires prior to the regulations, and the CPSC has changed how it reports. Now they report an average of 90 fires that are first ignited by worn apparel. We do not know how many of those involve children or how many were wearing sleepwear.

The number of apparel fires involving children’s pajamas has undeniably decreased over time. However, the credit should not go to flame-retardant clothing alone. There have been numerous other factors that have prevented residential fires such as improved appliance safety, widespread use of smoke detectors, modern heating, and the decline in indoor smoking. Notably, fires involving adult clothing, which face less stringent flammability standards, have similarly declined, suggesting that other safety standards are to credit.

U.S. Bans TRIS Flame Retardant

In trying to solve a problem, the government created a new one.

The chemical flame retardant TRIS was banned in 1977 after the Consumer Product Safety Commission found that:

“TRIS is toxic within the meaning of 15 U.S.C. 1261(g) in that it has the capacity to produce personal injury or illness to man through ingestion or absorption through the body surfaces; it is a hazardous substance within the meaning of 15 U.S.C. 1261(f) (1) (A) in that it is toxic and may cause personal injury or substantial illness during or as a proximate result of any customary or reasonably forseeable handling or use, including reasonably forseeable ingestion by children.”

The New York Times reported at the time that this chemical provoked cancer in lab animals. However, the commission did not recall the pajamas on the market with TRIS, which amounted to approximately 120 million garments.

In an effort to save roughly 100 children a year from textile fires, the government opened the door for millions of kids to be poisoned. Even with this ban, additional flame retardants were introduced.

1996 Amendment

It wasn’t until 1996 that these unscientific standards started to be rolled back. This was in part due to parents asking for 100% untreated cotton, as they were “dressing their children in underwear, large T-shirts, or other garments made of 100 percent untreated cotton rather than traditional sleepwear” to avoid flame retardants. The commission made these changes:

Exempted sizes 0 through 9 months from flame-retardant standards

Exempted sleepwear sizes 7 through 14 if it is tight-fitting

Changed dimensions for what is considered tight-fitting

Children’s Sleepwear Today

If you go into the toddler section, you will see these obnoxious tags everywhere. They must be placed on sleepwear that is not flame-resistant. Those without tags are flame-resistant.

I personally cannot find whether flame retardants are still being used in clothing today. However, I did find that the Consumer Protection Safety Commission recommends “flame-resistant fibers such as Modacrylic,” for making sleepwear. Modacrylic is a petroleum-based textile that is made with acrylonitrile. The NIH warns that this chemical is flammable, corrosive, an acute toxin, a health hazard, and an environmental hazard. Cancer is just one of many risks of being exposed to it.

In summary, modacrylic is synthetic, petroleum-based, and created with dangerous chemicals, and it is being recommended by the federal government in 2025.

Even Synthetic Fibers are Flammable

As I was in the middle of writing this article, a local fire fighter shared this post:

This is further proof that the government created more problems when they encouraged synthetic use in our clothes and in our homes.

The Solution

The 1962 textile conference hinted at a better path forward: education. Instead of relying on synthetic fabrics and flame retardants, that bring their own risks, we should empower parents with knowledge to keep their kids safe. This is what the panel said in 1962:

“I think the solution to our problem is an educational program. There is a seat belt campaign. Seat belts are all right, but the trouble is that they give people a false sense of security. In conjunction with the seat belt campaign, there should be a campaign to educate drivers how to drive properly.”

It’s time to roll back outdated, unscientific regulations that traded one harm (fires) for another (toxic chemicals). We need independent studies on the long-term health effects of synthetic fibers like modacrylic and polyester, especially for children who are still developing. With solid data, parents can make informed choices about natural, untreated fabrics versus chemical-treated options.

You can read my article about the harms of wearing polyester here, but we still have so much more to learn. I also wrote about natural fibers to watch out for.

It is possible to keep children safe from fires and from harmful chemicals if we have policy rooted in science.

Thank You for Your Support

Just to put things into perspective, it took me a full week of research to put this article together. I have been trying to focus on slow news instead of breaking news to address topics that impact our daily lives.

To be transparent, I am only supported by my subscribers and through creator funds on X and TikTok. However, the creator funds have been diminishing as AI has taken over social media. Needless to say, if you enjoy my content, please consider subscribing if you are able. If not, your time following me is much appreciated!