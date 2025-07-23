I read through all 114 pages of Russia Hoax documents that Tulsi Gabbard released.

It’s questionable if we really have a smoking gun…

Keep in mind, I am an independent. I hold all politicians accountable- regardless of party.

Although I am thrilled to see mass declassifications happening, we should still look through documents carefully. Let me show you what I found.

The release shows numerous emails from the intelligence community showing they had no evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

These emails are from August to December 2016- pre and post election.

Also, there was an entire report prepared by the intelligence community.

“We have no indication that foreign adversaries are planning to manipulate or sabotage computer-enabled US election infrastructure.”

Although this report was written in September, the administration stood behind it until December 8th, 2016.

With one exception…

The FBI asked to be left out. Their dissent was not included.

So what happened all of a sudden?

On December 8th, the release of the report was suddenly halted. The next day, President Obama met with key members of his intelligence community.

Here is the bombshell…kind of.

The meeting notes were released but highly subjective. There does not seem to be a direct order from President Obama to create the Russian hoax.

Instead, there are emails following the meeting referring to President Obama asking for a new assessment before the end of his administration.

And there was.

Staff worked through the holiday to get it done. This one reads much different than the first one.

Within a month, the administration went from saying Russia did not interfere in the election to then saying:

“We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence

campaign in the summer of 2016 aimed at the US presidential election.”

They say this with “high confidence.”

Before and after for reference.

While it is likely President Obama had a part to play, these documents alone do not tell the full story. What exactly happened in that meeting on December 9th, 2016?

That’s what we need to know.