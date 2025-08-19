Consumers are turning to natural fiber clothing after finding out the harms of man-made fibers like polyester. As discussed in my previous article, polyester is made from plastic, impairs fertility, releases thousands of microplastics into the environment, and is found in human tissue. Natural fibers are just that- natural. They come from plants and animals and have been used for thousands of years. However, not all natural fibers are created equal. Let’s explore the options so you know what to look for.

Cotton

Cotton comes from Gossypium plants and is soft and breathable. It is the most commonly used natural fiber on the market. Organic cotton, grown without synthetic pesticides, further reduces environmental impact.

However, cotton has trade-offs. Over time, it can stretch, leading to looser-fitting garments. It also retains moisture, unlike polyester. Although polyester wicks moisture away, it smells worse. In fact, a study was conducted to compare the smell of polyester to cotton after an intense workout. They found “the polyester T-shirts smelled significantly less pleasant and more intense, compared to the cotton T-shirts.”

So you have to pick your battles. With cotton you might feel more sweaty, but with polyester you will smell worse and expose yourself to harmful chemicals.

Hemp

Hemp is finally making a comeback. Hemp was used for textiles long before it became controversial. It was banned in 1937 and was only allowed back in 2018. (This is probably another reason polyester saw a rise in the mid-1900s.)

No, hemp fabric does not smell, and it does not make you high.

Furthermore, hemp fiber is extremely strong and sustainable. The plant does not need harmful pesticides to grow, grows very fast, does not require a lot of water, and it takes in carbon.

While hemp can be rough, it is broken in over time and can also be blended with cotton for a great mix of strong and soft. I actually sew a lot of clothing from a hemp/cotton blend fabrics.

Below is a video on how hemp is turned into fiber.

Linen

Linen and hemp are very similar. Linen is also derived from a plant- the flax plant to be specific. It is strong and softens overtime. However, linen is softer and lighter which makes it a preferred fabric in the summer. Linen does wrinkle easily but that also makes it unique.

Wool

Wool is a miraculous natural fiber that comes from shaving the coat of sheep. Sheep are shaved for summer anyway, so this is a humane process. Wool can come in all different thicknesses and stretches, making it ideal for most clothing. Not only does it keep you warm, it also keeps you cool and dry- that’s why I say it’s miraculous. Wool adapts to your needs. It gets a bad rap for being itchy, but not all wool is.

I spoke with sheep farmer Dustin Kittle and here is what he had to say about wool:

“When one considers the facts, it is certainly arguable that the American Sheep Industry was sabotaged, to a large extent, to give way to synthetic, corporate-produced, alternatives. In support of that theory, just walk into a vintage clothing shop and you will find garments made of wool. Wool naturally wicks away moisture, unlike synthetics or even cotton. Wool also has a natural breathability to allow garments to keep you warm in winter and cool in summer. And for most, wool is a hypoallergenic material. Wool is antimicrobial and odorless; it is also naturally flame-retardant, making it exceptional for uses in insulation and fire-proofing; in fact, wool is revered as a miracle material of sorts in the environmental world, as it repels water while absorbing oil (with extensive use in oil-spill clean-up projects). Wool is in a class of its own as a truly renewable resource; with sheep regrowing their fleece at a rate that will allow them to be shorn multiple times per year. Wool also shines when it comes to biodegradability, as it has the ability to return nutrients to the soil. And a final but important piece is the loop to regenerative agriculture, given that sheep graze the land and improve the soil’s health. America once had a thriving wool industry, and it can again, but the impetus must come from consumer demand for products that are safe and are built to stand the test of time. 🐑”

Silk

Silk is probably the closest natural fabric to what polyester can do for evening wear. It has an incredible drape and a shine, making it perfect for dresses and sleepwear. It is similar to polyester satin but is lighter weight and comes from a silkworm.

The process of creating silk from silkworms is very labor-intensive, and the price tag on this fabric reflects that.

Semi-Natural Fibers

Rayon and/or bamboo fabrics are both considered semi-natural. Rayon is a process that turns cellulose (often from wood pulp or bamboo) into a soft fiber using chemicals. Bamboo in its natural state actually feels like linen, but most bamboos on the market are chemically altered to be soft rayon.

Most manufacturers soak bamboo in sodium hydroxide and sulphuric acid. Sodium hydroxide is found in many cleaning supplies and is highly corrosive. The CDC says, “very low levels can produce irritation of the skin and eyes.” Sulphuric acid is also very corrosive “to metals and tissue.” So what is this doing to our skin?

Chemically treated bamboo is not sustainable and not completely natural.

How to find the Fiber Content

There is typically a long tag on the inside of clothing that has the fiber content listed. If you are online shopping, it can usually be found in the description.

For example, this baby onesie below is a blend of 60% polyester and 40% cotton- so I would personally avoid this one.

The Investment

Other than cotton, natural fibers can be an investment. However, many do not need to be washed as often as synthetic fibers. Also, if we break away from consumerism, we can prioritize fewer but better-quality garments that do not have negative health effects. This doesn’t have to be an overnight change. Start with your undergarments and adjust your future shopping habits as time goes on.

Switching to natural fibers is not just good for your health; it is also good for our planet.