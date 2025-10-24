A fire truck, known as a fire engine, used to cost around $500,000 just five years ago or $350,000 20 years ago. Now the same truck costs $1.5 million and could take years to get. This isn’t covid inflation, its private equity and greed inflation.

Lives at Risk as Costs Soar

It is important to understand that the increase in costs for fire and ambulance trucks is passed on to tax payers. Local municipalities spend drastically different than the federal government. Most municipalities have to have a balanced budget each year. Local governments often have to raise property taxes in order to afford the essential equipment, leaving home owners pinched.

Because of this, many fire stations are using unreliable equipment or going without it altogether. During the LA fires, about 40 fire engines were out of service according to Fire Rescue 1. These trucks do not just cost money, they cost lives when they are out of service.

I’ve spoken with local fire chiefs to see how these increases impact communities. One chief has been working with a ladder truck from the 80’s that does not always pass the daily inspection. Chief Matt Weil of NOCFA in Oakland County, MI is wondering how to plan for the future when money is running out. He then shared quotes with me for an ambulance so I could see these increases for myself.

In 2019, a Wheeled Coach Ambulance was $151,577.

In January 2022, that same ambulance was $182,479.

The very next month the quote jumped to $203,576.

The final quote included a few minor upgrades. With those excluded, the price of an ambulance jumped $18,647 in one month.

Ambulance Quotes

That’s not all. Chief Weil also shared with me a quote for a fire engine from 2004 where the total price was $360,389. Today he says the same truck would cost between 1.2 and 1.5 million on the low end.

This is not covid inflation. This is private equity and greed inflation.

What is Private Equity?

I had Tiffany Ciance on my show to explain this. She accidentally became an expert in this field after her little kids gym was bought out by private equity.

“Private equity is any equity or lending that is not public. Your mom gives you a loan to start a business. That is private equity. That is a private person or a private institution giving a business owner money to run a business. That is not in and of itself a dirty word. Pirate like private equity, however, these are firms that exist for one purpose, that is to create wealth for a very small select group of billionaires at the expense of anything and everything they come into contact with.” -Tiffany Ciance

Private equity is known to buy companies, strip them of all their wealth, bankrupt them, and move on to the next company. We have seen this with Joann Fabrics, Party City, Hooters, Red Lobster, and so many more.

Monopolistic Power

These firms are buying up companies in every industry at all sizes to the point that three companies control roughly 80% of the market. The International Association of Firefighters is calling on Attorney General Pam Bondi to start an investigation into anti-trust practices. Their letter says,

Over the past decade, private equity firms such as American Industrial Partners (AIP) have aggressively consolidated an industry that had been competitively diversified across at least two-dozen companies by rolling up various fire apparatus and emergency vehicle manufacturers into the holding company conglomerate REV Group. Today, there are just three dominant manufacturers: REV Group, Oshkosh (itself a serial acquirer), and Rosenbauer.”

General President Edward Kelly told congress, “Not only do we need to do better, we need to investigate how we got here.”

The Tale of the Big Three Players

REV Group

REV Group is the largest stakeholder in the emergency vehicle market, controlling around 40% of all sales. While the company is public today, it hasn’t always been. The company started in 2010 through the private equity company American Industrial Partners. After buying up many small manufacturers, the company became public in 2017. Even after going public, American Industrial Partners still had stock in REV Group until 2024.

Although REV Group has separated ties from its private equity roots, the damage has already been done. In its 2022 annual report, REV Group admits that,

“Acquisitions have been and are likely to continue to be a significant component of our growth strategy. Our historical acquisitions include KME in April 2016, Renegade in December 2016, Ferrara and Midwest in April 2017, Lance Camper in January 2018 and Spartan Emergency Response in February 2020. We may continue making strategic acquisitions in the future.”

This approach doesn’t just reduce competition for REV Group, it reduces competition across the entire market. As consolidation increases, so do costs, leaving local governments and taxpayers footing the bill while the company’s stock grows 565% in just five years.

Oshkosh (Premier)

Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1915 and is based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The company produced trucks and within a couple decades it produced military vehicles. In 1953, Oshkosh started building fire trucks. Pierce Manufacturing, an industry supplier, became a subsidiary of OshKosh.

For almost 100 years the company was private. That changed in 2001 when the firm went public on the New York Stock Exchange.

According to Oshkosh’s 2024 annual report, the company also sees acquisitions as a strategic growth strategy. The latest fire acquisition was of Maxi-Metal, “a Canadian manufacturer of custom fire apparatus and utility vehicles, for $19.7 million.”

While Oshkosh is not owned by private equity, it has used the same growth strategy - buy up all of the competitors, reduce competition, and increase prices for essential vehicles.

Rosenbauer Group

Rosenbauer Group is the third largest manufacturer of fire trucks and fire equipment, controlling 11% of the global market. The company is based in Austria and is looking to grow further in the United States.

The firm is majority owned by Robau Beteiligungsverwaltung. Robau is an investment company with private equity shareholders.

Profits Rise and Deliveries Fall

Over the past five years, REV Group, Oshkosh, and Rosenbauer have all reported favorable financials in their last annual report.

Between 2022 and 2024:

REV Group has had a 1700% increase in net income.

Oshkosh has seen an almost 300% increase in net income.

Rosenbaur has seen a 234% increase in net profit.

These increases have been felt by fire stations and by the tax payer. Meanwhile, delivery times continue to fall. Senator Josh Hawley read a statement from Oshkosh CFO, “When it comes to fire trucks, were starting to get into about a three year backlog.”

Fire Chief Weil told me what the process used to look like 20 years ago.

“In the day, we used to sit down with Bill Foster from Spartan Motors, have lunch, a cup of coffee, and we would have a plan put together very shortly after that. Then, in a year or less, we would have a truck. We had personal relationships, and I had Bill Foster’s phone number, and Bill was the Vice President of Spartan Motors. Now, that doesn’t exist. You have to go through a dealer who may be backlogged for I don’t know how long, and then they take your idea and turn it over to an engineer in a big company, and you wait. Then you go over the plan, make changes, and wait to get those changes back until you can come to the final product.”

Chief Weil then talked about how there are some small companies left outside of the three big giants and they are much easier to work with - if you can get on their schedule.

Not only have the big three manufacturers made fire and EMS trucks unaffordable for most departments, but they’ve also stretched delivery times by years and eliminated the personal relationships that once made the process efficient, collaborative, and human.

Time for Action

It’s time to follow the call of the International Association of Fire Fighters. The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) must investigate and take action against the big three fire conglomerates for putting our communities at risk.