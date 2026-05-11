Oakland County’s partnership with Flock Safety continues led to a packed and controversial public meeting and a recall effort over the company’s surveillance technology. Through a recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, I obtained 10 records connected to Oakland County’s agreements with Flock Safety, including two contracts, seven amendments extending or increasing those contracts, and one notice of a cancelled contract. The records show Oakland County’s relationship with Flock began years before the public drone debate erupted in April 2026 and that the county has continued extending and increasing payments tied to Flock’s license plate reader systems. At the same time, no finalized signed contract for the county’s controversial drone program were provided in the records I received.

The public first became widely aware of Flock Safety by concerned residents on social media, most notably a resident who goes by DebateHer on Tiktok. She encouraged residents to attend Oakland County Board of Commissioners meeting on April 8th, 2026, where a controversial agreement involving Flock drone technology was on the agenda. Notably, the contract was marketed as a “free trial.” However, it would automatically convert into a two-year contract for $2.5 million unless the county actively opted out.

Residents from communities throughout Oakland County packed the meeting room to voice concerns about privacy, surveillance, government overreach, budget, and the expansion of automated monitoring systems. During public comment, multiple residents referenced online videos allegedly showing how Flock drones could be hacked and warned about the long-term risks of large-scale data collection systems.

Tensions escalated further when commissioners voted to move the normal public comment period until after votes on the Flock agenda item had already taken place. Commissioner Charles Cavell requested a roll call vote so the public could see exactly where commissioners stood on eliminating public comment before the vote. Chair Dave Woodward refused the request, and the motion proceeded by voice vote. He later claimed on The Metro that he was a supporter of public comment at the beginning of the meeting, but dodged answering exactly how he voted on the motion.

Later in the meeting, Commissioner Robert Hoffman introduced an amendment requiring that after the nine-month pilot program, any long-term contract would need to come back before the Board of Commissioners through the county’s normal procurement process. The amendment also stated that Flock would not retain customer data and that all data would remain the property of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, it restricted the intended use of the drones to calls for service, officer-generated investigations, and search-and-rescue operations.

The amendment passed 16-1. The overall amended Flock agreement later passed by a 13-4 vote.

The controversy did not end after the meeting. Residents quickly organized recall efforts against Board Chair Dave Woodward. A group known as “I Am Oakland County” submitted recall petitions against him, with two of the three petitions approved by the Oakland County Circuit Court. Woodward has appealed the decision and publicly dismissed the recall as “a distraction.”

Supporters of Flock technology argue that this technology helps to solve crimes quickly by finding matching vehicles without an officer present. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard defended the need for newer equipment during an interview with CNN, stating that some older systems could no longer be used because federal restrictions had banned certain Chinese-made components.

Flock Safety similarly markets itself as a public safety technology company that combines license plate readers, video systems, gunshot detection, and investigative software to assist law enforcement agencies.

Critics, however, argue that systems like automated license plate readers and surveillance drones create massive databases capable of tracking people’s movements and routines. Privacy advocates warn that even if current officials promise limited use, surveillance systems often expand beyond their original purpose over time. Critics also argue that this technology is a violation of the Fourth Amendment which protects us against unreasonable searches and seizures.

The FOIA records show Oakland County’s relationship with Flock Safety began earlier than many residents likely realized. One contract effective April 14, 2022 was for “web cloud-based software and hardware service solution for automatic license plate detection through Flock’s technology platform” and carried a not-to-exceed amount of just $10. A later contract effective December 1, 2023 increased the not-to-exceed amount to $19,500 for three Flock Safety Falcon’s (license plate readers) and Professional Services.

The records show Oakland County and Flock continued amending and extending those agreements over time. The most recent amendment I received is dated February 25, 2026 and increased the contract’s not-to-exceed amount by another $50,000, raising the total from $169,500 to $219,500 for “upcoming invoices over the next year.”

The contracts also contain extensive provisions dealing with data, confidentiality, and law enforcement access. In the 2023 contract, it states numerous times that “Flock does not own and shall not sell Customer Data.”

However, the contract also says,

“Subject to and during the Retention Period, Flock may access, use, preserve and/or disclose the Footage to law enforcement authorities, government officials, and/or third parties, if legally required to do so or if Flock has a good faith belief that such access, use, preservation or disclosure is reasonably necessary to comply with a legal process, enforce this Agreement, or detect, prevent or otherwise address security, privacy, fraud or technical issues, or emergency situations.”

What Now?

Concerned residents continue to hold pressure on their county commissioner to cease work with Flock Safety and to search for alternatives. Recall efforts are also moving forward for Chair Woodward. Flock safety and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office maintain that Flock technology is private, safe, and effective at solving crime.

As Flock expands across the country, it is important for residents to stay involved locally and voice their concerns before any agreement is signed. Meeting agendas are often posted ahead of time for your city or county, allowing you to know what’s coming.

Contracts Received Through FOIA

Flocknov27 2024 Amendment 191KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Flockfeb26 2025 Amendment 1.11MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Flockmarch10 2022 Amendment 89.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Flockfeb25 2026 Amendment 731KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Flockjan21 2025 Amendment 226KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Flockapril14 2022 Contract 893KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Flockdec1 2023 Contract 803KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Flockfeb1 2024 Amendment 737KB ∙ PDF file Download Download