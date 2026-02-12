Over the past few years, more Americans have started paying close attention to what they are putting into their bodies. Parents are reading labels. Shoppers are questioning additives they can’t pronounce. Families are asking why foods marketed as “safe” or “healthy” still contain substances linked to long-term health risks. And they are demanding more transparency and accountability from the companies that profit from what we eat.

In March 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced “Operation Stork Speed,” a program meant to ensure the safety and quality of infant formula. Federal agencies also worked with major food companies to secure voluntary commitments to remove petroleum-based food dyes. These efforts were presented as major steps forward, but progress has been slow and not guaranteed.

For many consumers, promises are no longer enough.

People want evidence.

That is what makes Florida’s recent testing initiative stand out. Under the Healthy Florida First program, the Florida Department of Health independently tested baby formula, candy, and bread for heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants. The results showed elevated levels of substances like arsenic, lead, cadmium, mercury, and glyphosate in several popular products - even organic ones. Instead of keeping that information behind closed doors, the state released it to the public.

While these findings do not yet come with new regulations, they give families real data to make better choices. Even without laws banning chemicals in food, market pressure on companies to clean up their products can be faster and just as effective.

Never underestimate a good old fashioned boycott.

Here are the results of Florida’s testing of popular products on the market. While this is progress, Florida’s congress is trying to overshadow these efforts - which we will talk about at the end.

Baby Formula

Below are the baby formulas tested that are within SAFE daily limits of arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury, and pesticides:

Bobbie Organic Infant Formula

ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula

Holle Organic Infant Formula Stage 1

Holle Organic Infant Goat Milk Formula Stage 1

Kendamil Classic

Kendamil Goat Milk Based Formula

Similac Advance Ready to Feed

Similac Sensitive Ready to Feed

Below are the baby formulas tested that EXCEED the maximum daily limits of one or more of the following toxins: arsenic, cadmium, lead, mercury, or pesticides:

Bobbie Infant Formula

Bubs Goat Milk Based Formula

Enfamil AR Powder

Enfamil Gentlease Powder

Enfamil Gentlease NeuroPro Ready to Use

Enfamil Infant Concentrate

Enfamil Infant NeuroPro Ready to Use

Enfamil Infant Powder

Enfamil Prosobee

Similac Advance Concentrate Liquid

Similac Advance Powder

Similac Sensitive Powder

Similac Soy Isomil Ready to Feed

Similac Soy Isomil Concentrated Liquid

Similac Soy Isomil Powder

Similac Total Comfort Powder

Candy

Below are the candies within SAFE levels for arsenic:

Organic Black Forest Gummy Bears

Laffy Taffy Cherry

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Whoppers

M&M’s

Twix

Milky Way

Organic Bunny Fruit Flavored Snacks Berry Patch

Smart Sweets Red Twists

UNREAL Dark Chocolate Caramel Peanut Nougat Bar

UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Bar

UNREAL Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Yum Earth Organic Chewys

Yum Earth Choco Yums Chocolate Candies

Yum Earth Organic Giggles

Yum Earth Gummy Bears

Yum Earth Organic Lollipops

Below are the candies tested EXCEED the safe levels for arsenic:

Black Forest Gummy Bears

Laffy Taffy Banana

Nerds Grape

Nerds Strawberry

Nerds Gummy Cluster

SweeTarts Original

SweeTarts Rope

Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers

Hershey’s Cookies ’N’ Creme

Jolly Rancher Hard Candy Sour Apple

Jolly Rancher Hard Candy Strawberry

Twizzlers Strawberry

Twizzlers Cherry

Twizzlers Watermelon

Kit Kat

3 Musketeers

Snickers

Original Skittles

Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids Tropical

Sour Patch Kids Watermelon

Swedish Fish

Dots

Tootsie Fruit Chew Lime

Tootsie Roll

Tootsie Roll Vanilla

Smart Sweets Caramel

Smart Sweets Sweet Fish

Bread

Below are the breads tested with no detectable limits of glyphosate:

Sara Lee Artesano White

Farmhouse Hearty White

Below are the breads tested with detected glyphosate:

Nature’s Own - Butter Bread

Nature’s Own - Perfectly Crafted White

Dave’s Killer Bread - White Done Right

Dave’s Killer Bread - 21 Whole Grain

Wonder Bread - Classic White

Sara Lee - Honey Wheat

One Step Forward, Two Steps Back

Shockingly, a bill is now moving through the Florida Legislature that could undermine the very kind of transparency Governor DeSantis and his team just delivered.

Section 47 of HB 433 would create “a cause of action for agricultural producers to recover damages for the disparagement of any agricultural product.”

“‘Agricultural food product means any agricultural or aquacultural food product or commodity grown or produced within this the state for a commercial purpose. The term also includes any agricultural practices used in the production of such products.”

Many health advocates are concerned that this bill would prohibit speech that spreads false information, not only about food, but also pesticides. But who decides what information is true or not?

We saw the danger with putting one person or one administration in charge of “the truth.” Americans were censored and deplatformed online by sharing information that was true during covid, but that the Biden administration did not like. This is a slippery slope and could very well violate the first amendment. Read more about the provision here.

Currently, this bill is making its way through house committees. Florida residents need to reach out to their state representatives to remove this provision. If all else fails, Governor Desantis can veto the bill if it makes its way to his desk.

Florida’s testing initiative gave families information on what they are consuming and brought attention to an issue health advocates care about. However, that progress means little if speech about those findings can be threatened or silenced. Consumers have the right to question what is in their food, journalists have the right to report it, and citizens have the right to debate it openly. If we truly believe in informed choice and free markets, then free speech must remain protected.