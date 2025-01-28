Be prepared. Every single democrat will say RFK Jr. is not qualified, but they won’t tell you the truth. Here is everything RFK Jr has done in his career.

Wait til you see Biden’s secretary’s qualifications at the end.

Background

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the son of Robert F. Kennedy, former U.S. Attorney General and presidential candidate, and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy - both of which were assassinated. His family background is deeply rooted in public service and advocacy.

Growing up, he spent much of his time outdoors and engaged in civil debates with his family.

Education

Kennedy attended Harvard University for his undergraduate studies, earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law, and obtained a Master of Laws from Pace University in 1987.

Co-Founded and Supervised Pace Law School’s Environmental Litigation Clinic.

Kennedy received a special permit from New York to allow ten law students to practice law against Hudson River polluters.

River Keepers

“Riverkeeper protects and restores the Hudson River from source to sea and safeguards drinking water supplies, through advocacy rooted in community partnerships, science and law​​​​‌﻿‍﻿​‍​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌﻿​﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌​‍﻿‍‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿​‍​‍​‍﻿​​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍​‍​‍​﻿‍‍​‍​‍‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍‍​‍﻿﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍﻿‌‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍﻿‍​﻿​‍​﻿​​​﻿​‍​﻿‌​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍﻿‍​‍﻿‍‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿​‍‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌‌﻿​‍​‍﻿‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‌﻿​‍﻿﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​​‍﻿﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌​​‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌﻿​​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍​﻿‍﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​﻿﻿‌‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‌‌﻿​‍‌​﻿‌‌‍‍‌‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌​​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌‍​﻿‌﻿‌​​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌‍﻿‌‌‍‍‌‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‌​‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌‍​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‌﻿﻿‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‌‌​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍​​﻿﻿‌‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌﻿​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌‌​﻿‌‍‍​‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌﻿‌​‌​‌​‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍​﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿​​‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍​﻿﻿﻿‌‍​‍‌‍​‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌﻿​‍‌‍﻿​​﻿﻿‌‌‍‍​‌﻿‌​‌﻿‌​‌﻿​​‌﻿​﻿​‍‌‌​﻿​﻿‌​​‌​‍‌‌​﻿​‍‌​‌‍​‍‌‌​﻿​‍‌​‌‍‌‍​﻿‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​﻿​‍﻿‍‌‍﻿‌‌‍​‌‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍​‍﻿‍​﻿​‍​﻿​​​﻿​‍​﻿‌​‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌​‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍﻿‍​‍﻿‍‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿‌‍‌‍‌‌‌﻿​‍‌‍‍﻿‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌‌﻿​‍​‍﻿‍‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‌﻿​‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌​​﻿﻿‌‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿‌‌‌﻿​‍‌​﻿‌‌‍‍‌‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌​​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‌​‌​‍‌‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌‍​﻿‌﻿‌​​‍‌‍‌﻿‌​‌﻿‍‌‌﻿​​‌‍‌‌​﻿﻿‌‌‍﻿‌‌‍‍‌‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍‌‌﻿﻿‌‍​‌‌‍﻿‍‌‍‌​‌‌﻿﻿‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‌‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌‍​﻿‌﻿‌​‌‌﻿﻿‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌‍‌﻿‌‍‌‌​‍‌‍‌﻿​​‌‍​‌‌﻿‌​‌‍‍​​﻿﻿‌‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿‍‌﻿‌​‌﻿​‍‌‍﻿﻿‌‌​﻿‌‍‍​‌‍﻿﻿‌﻿​‍‌﻿‌​‌​‌​‌‍‌‌‌﻿​﻿‌‍​﻿‌﻿​‍‌‍‍‌‌﻿​​‌﻿‌​‌‍‍‌‌‍﻿﻿‌‍﻿‍​‍​‍‌﻿﻿‌.”

In 1984, Kennedy Jr. became a part of Riverkeeper, which was then known as the Hudson Riverkeeper Fund. Throughout his tenure, he held the role of Chief Prosecuting Attorney on staff and later served on the Board of Directors from 2000 until his departure in 2017.

Furthermore, the organization closed one of the state’s most notoriously harmful landfills and helped protect New York City’s upstate reservoir system.

Founder of Waterkeeper Alliance

This organization fights for clean water all across the globe.

Kennedy not only helped start the Waterkeeper Alliance, but was also the president from 1999-2020.

Under his leadership, the Alliance grew to be the world’s largest nonprofit focused solely on clean water. There are now more than 350 Waterkeeper groups in 48 countries, patrolling and protecting 2.8 million square miles of watersheds.

Helped Negotiate The New York City watershed agreement in 1996

He negotiated the New York City watershed agreement on behalf of environmentalists and New York City watershed consumers. It is regarded as an international model in stakeholder consensus negotiations and sustainable development.

After Closing this Deal, New York Magazine called him “The Kennedy Who Matters.”

In 2000, he Co-Founded his Law Firm

The firm has won numerous cases including a $70 million settlement for Florida property owners affected by toxic chemicals and a $670 million settlement for residents in Ohio and West Virginia whose water was contaminated by DuPont.

He Testified in Congress by the Invitation of Democrats

His environmental work was celebrated by democrats so much that he testified in congress by Ed Markey’s request (who now turned on him). This hearing was in 2008.

Considered for Obama Cabinet

As President-elect, Obama strongly considered RFK Jr for Administrator for the EPA. Politico even said this would, “raise the profile of the EPA.”

Partner at Morgan and Morgan in 2016

This is where Kennedy and his team won the monumental Roundup case. This secured a landmark $289 million verdict for a California groundskeeper who developed cancer due to exposure to the herbicide Roundup.

Founder of Children’s Health Defense (CHD)

CHD is a nonprofit organization that focuses on health advocacy, particularly in areas related to children's health.They focus on raising awareness, promoting informed consent, and pursuing legal action against regulatory agencies and corporations they believe are failing to protect public health.

Kennedy was the Chairman Chief Legal Counsel from 2016-2024.

Best Selling Author

He has written many books about politics, environmental policy, and public health throughout his life. This includes the New York Times Best Seller ‘The Real Anthony Fauci’ where he outlines the corruption between the government agencies and pharmaceutical companies.

Additional Work

RFK Jr. has been deeply involved in environmental and clean technology initiatives. He co-founded Keeper Springs, donating all profits to the Waterkeeper Alliance, and served as a senior advisor at VantagePoint Capital Partners, supporting companies like Tesla and BrightSource Energy. Additionally, he co-founded EcoWatch, advised on sustainable water and energy projects, and partnered with companies like ColorZen to reduce environmental impact in industries such as cotton dyeing and grid management.

Minority and Poor Communities: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long advocated for environmental justice in underserved communities. He represented the NAACP in opposing a garbage transfer station in a minority neighborhood, successfully reopened Croton Point Park for Bronx residents, and forced the reopening of Pelham Bay Park, which had been converted into a police firing range.

International and Indigenous Rights: Kennedy has worked globally to protect indigenous rights and preserve natural habitats. He assisted tribes in Chile, Canada, Ecuador, and Mexico in opposing large-scale projects that threatened their lands and ecosystems. Notable successes include derailing most proposed dams on Chile's Biobío River, halting Mitsubishi's salt facility in Baja, and preventing dams on Chile's Futaleufú River.

Military and Vieques: Kennedy challenged environmental damage caused by the U.S. military, notably suing the Navy over bombing exercises in Vieques, Puerto Rico. He was imprisoned for protesting the exercises, which eventually led to their termination. He has also been vocal about pollution caused by military activities, describing the Department of Defense as a major environmental offender.

The Hypocrisy

Democrats say RFK Jr is unqualified, but is he?

When Biden’s Secretary of HHS was being confirmed, Democrats praised Xavier Beceera for his qualifications. His background? A lawyer. RFK Jr.’s background? A lawyer.

But unlike Beceera, Kennedy has been fighting for families all across America for clean food, clean water, and to get corruption out of our government. Beceera is simply a lifetime politician.

You know the best qualification of them all?

He was finally able to get health center stage in politics and inspired people from all over the country to take their health seriously.

That’s the kind of Secretary of HHS that I want.

Please reach out to your senators and tell them about the real RFK Jr!