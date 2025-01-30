They say she is not qualified. They say she is a Russian asset. The last thing they want you to know 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐓𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢 𝐆𝐚𝐛𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐝.

Here is her career for you to decide for yourself if she should be Director of National Intelligence

𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝:

Gabbard was born in American-Samoa and moved to Hawaii at two years old.

“Gabbard was homeschooled all the way through high school, helping her parents with their small family business, Hawaiian Toffee Treasures, as a teenager and co-founding the environmental nonprofit Healthy Hawai‘i Coalition with her father in 2001,” according to Pacific Edge.

She has always been deeply spiritual and prioritized her health and family.

𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

In 2002, she attended Leeward Community College Television Production but dropped out to run for office.

Later graduated, Officer Candidate School, Fort McClellan.

Finally, graduated with a BSBA from Hawaii Pacific University in 2009.

𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝

Gabbard dropped out of community college to run for Hawaii state legislature.

She won with 60% of the vote and served for two years before being deployed.

Not only was she Hawaii’s youngest legislator ever, she was the youngest female ever elected to a state legislature in the country.

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐇𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐢’𝐬 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝

In 2003, Gabbard enlisted in the National Guard.

She says that 9/11 motivated her to want to serve her country.

In 2004, she was deployed to Iraq for 18 months.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬- 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐨 𝐬𝐨.

She graduated from Officer Candidate School in Alabama, where she was the first woman to ever graduate at the top of her class.

This is where she became a second lieutenant. She was only 25 at the time.

𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐊𝐮𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭

From 2008-2009, she deployed to Kuwait, as a military police platoon leader (in charge of a small unit).

She was one of the first women to enter a Kuwaiti military facility, as well as the first woman to receive an award of appreciation from the Kuwait National Guard.

Are you catching a pattern yet?

𝐒𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐭 𝐯𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡:

A Meritorious Service Medal during Operation Iraqi Freedom

A Combat Medical Badge in 2005 for “participation in combat operations under enemy hostile fire in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom III.”

She also received the German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency.

The John F. Kennedy New Frontier Award

𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞, 𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐮 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐥

She won the election and served for two years until she resigned to run for congress.

𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟐

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐍𝐂 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟑

She criticized the committee's exclusive processes saying "no one told me I would be relinquishing my freedom of speech and checking it at the door" in taking the job.”

She resigned in 2016 to endorse Bernie Sanders since the party pushed Hillary Clinton without proper processes.

𝐖𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐯𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐚𝐧-𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮 𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬

She served in the U.S. Congress from 2013-2021. In her first term she introduced the Helping Heroes Fly Act, which improved and expedited airport security screening for severely wounded veterans.

In her second term, Gabbard introduced Talia's Law, which sought to prevent child abuse and neglect on military bases. This was passed.

Her third term she introduced a bill to mandate paper ballots but it did not get through congress.

Her fourth term she introduced a bill to ensure that congress has the war powers and introduced bills to drop charges against Edward Snowden and Julian Assange- none passed.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬:

Committee on Homeland Security

Committee on Armed Services

Committee on Foreign Affairs

Committee on Financial Services

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟓

𝐑𝐚𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎

Betrayed by her own party, she was not allowed to debate with Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders although she met polling thresholds.

Because of the media blackout on her campaign, she dropped out of the race even after winning delegates. Her delegates were the only ones not invited to the Democratic National Convention.

Although she dropped out, her debate with Kamala Harris is treasured to this day.

“Russian Asset”

In 2019, Hillary Clinton suggested that Gabbard was a Russian Asset and that Russia was grooming her. The proof? Hillary Clinton said so.

Gabbard filed a defamation lawsuit against her for these remarks but revoked the case after covid started.

Keep in mind, this would be treason because of Gabbard’s military involvement. If found a traitor to her country, she could suffer severe penalties, including imprisonment and even the death penalty.

With her security clearance, she has to go through many background checks. Yet, she has been cleared for duty.

𝐈𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐢𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐥

This gives her top-secret security clearance.

𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐬

Gabbard received the County Alumni Award from the National Association of Counties and the Friend of the National Parks Award from the National Parks Conservation Association. In 2018, she was named the distinguished alumni by her alma mater and received the Ho’ola Na Pua Award for her work on behalf of human trafficking survivors in Hawaii.

Just this last week she won the Champion of Freedom Award from Moms For America.

𝐈𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, 𝐆𝐚𝐛𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐟𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲

Gabbard has made many podcast appearances like Joe Rogan and frequents cable networks like Fox News.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫

She wrote the New York Times bestseller, For Love of Country: Leaving the Democrat Party Behind

(The Audio book is the best- if you get it, you get it)

𝐈𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐆𝐚𝐛𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐍𝐈

She consistently shows that she puts country before party and prioritizes peace over chaos. She has served her country faithfully for over 20 years and we would truly be lucky to have Gabbard as our next DNI.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐦 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

I've heard from sources that four senators could stand in Gabbard's way. If yours is on the list, blow up their phones. If not, still call your senators. We need this for our country.

Todd Young - Indiana (202) 224-5623

James Lankford - Oklahoma (202) 224-5754

Bill Cassidy - Louisiana (202) 224-5824

Thom Tillis - North Carolina (202) 224-6342

Honestly, Bernie Sanders owes her one. If he had a spine, he would vote to confirm her. Please share this post with anyone who tries to say Gabbard is unqualified.