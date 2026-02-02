There are thousands of diseases in the world. In the United States, routine vaccines protect against about 18 of them. Yet when the media talks about “outbreaks,” “public health emergencies,” or “falling vaccination rates,” one disease dominates the conversation:

Measles.

Over and over, measles is presented as the ultimate threat against public health. The only solution is vaccination. It has become public health’s version of a propaganda poster: emotionally powerful, visually dramatic, and endlessly repeated.

Much like Uncle Sam pointing his finger and saying “I Want You,” measles has been turned into a recruiting tool for vaccination campaigns.

But when you look at the actual data, a strange question emerges: Why measles?

By almost any metric (total cases, hospitalizations, or long-term complications) measles is not the largest threat. In fact, it’s not even close. Yet it dominates headlines.

Cases of Vaccine Preventable Diseases Each Year

Measles - 2,255 Confirmed Cases in U.S.

Mumps - 336 Reported Cases in U.S.

Rubella - Fewer Than 10 People in the U.S.

Diphtheria - The Last Confirmed Case was in 1997

Tetanus - Less than 40 Cases a Year

Acellular pertussis (whooping cough) - More than 10,000 Cases

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) - Yellow Line Below, Very Little

Streptococcus Pneumoniae - Over 25,000 Cases a Year

Polio - Zero Wild Cases Since 1993, 1 Case in 2022 from a Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus

-Only recent cases were in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) - An Estimated 13 Million People are Infected Each Year

Varicella (chickenpox) - Fewer than 150,000 Cases a Year

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) - Over 2 Million Outpatient and Hospitalizations a Year

Hepatitis A - 1,648-3,300 Cases in 2023

Hepatitis B - 2,214 New Acute Cases & 17,600 Chronic Cases in 2023

Dengue - 4,996 Cases in 2025

Meningococcal ACWY - About 500 Cases in 2024

Meningococcal B - From 2011 to 2019, 50 Cases

Rotavirus - 186 Cases of Rotavirus Related Hospitalizations from 2020-2025

Covid-19 - Over 14 Million Cases Estimated in 2024-2025

Flu - Over 47 Million Cases Estimated in 2024-2025

There are several reasons why measles is the ideal star of a propaganda campaign. It is highly contagious, which makes it ideal for “outbreak” headlines, even when total case numbers are relatively low. The rash is easy to photograph, giving media outlets compelling images. It also carries heavy historical weight, since measles is said to cause widespread death before widespread vaccination, and that history is repeatedly invoked to provoke fear.

But the facts tell a different story. Measles deaths all across the globe started to decline before a vaccine was available. This is because antibiotics became more widely available and there were significant improvements in living conditions. While cases were already decreasing, a vaccine was introduced and took all the credit for the decline. There is also a difference in dying with measles and dying from measles. Living conditions were much different 100 years ago than they are today, and it’s important to understand the impact of that on ones health.

Most importantly for the propaganda campaign, public health officials were able to convince millions of Americans that measles was completely eradicated and only came back because of low vaccination rates.

Specifically, public health officials say a 95% MMR vaccination rate is needed for herd immunity. However, a 95% vaccination rate among kindergarteners has only been achieved in three different years. 2019 was the last year the U.S. hit a 95% vaccination rate and that was also a year of an outbreak.

If measles had truly been eradicated, routine vaccination against it would no longer be necessary - just as it is not necessary for smallpox. Smallpox was officially eradicated in 1977, and because of that, vaccination was discontinued. The fact that measles vaccination remains part of routine immunization schedules is itself evidence that the disease was never fully eliminated and continues to exist globally.

Finally, the propaganda campaign has thrived on the notion that measles was eradicated and suddenly came back after low vaccination. However, we have had cases of measles in the U.S. every single year - it never went away. In fact, there were over 10 million measles cases around the globe in 2023. Even Canada had double the cases the U.S. did in 2025 with a fraction of the population.

With how much fear is spread about contracting measles, one would think death is unavoidable. However, there have only been four deaths in the past 20-30 years that were attributed to measles. One death was in 2015 from a woman suffering numerous other health conditions. They did not know she had measles until after her death. It’s unclear if the measles killed her or her other health conditions. Three deaths were in 2025. One child was labeled as a measles death even though they did not even have measles at the time. The family is now suing the hospital for malpractice claiming their child was not properly treated for their conditions.

Why Not Focus on other Preventable Conditions?

While we obsess over a few thousand measles cases, there are millions of cases of HPV, flu, covid-19, and hep A which are all diseases that you can be vaccinated for. Also, there are millions of American children are living with obesity.

Over 14 Million Children have Obesity

Childhood obesity can lead to type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure, breathing conditions, metabolic dysfunction, infertility, cancer, and more. While not vaccine preventable, obesity can be completely avoided for most people with lifestyle changes in diet, sleep, and exercise.

So why doesn’t the media focus on this? Vaccines secure vaccine manufacturers with profits year after year, lifestyle changes do not. The media is almost entirely paid for by pharmaceutical companies and the news reflects their number one priority - to keep you a forever customer.

So next time you see headlines about measles, ask yourself:

Does the media attention reflect the actual state of our public’s health?

Does the outrage match the data?

Does the media attention seem too coordinated?