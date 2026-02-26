I have formally filed a lawsuit in federal court concerning actions taken by the Village of Holly that are inconsistent with applicable law and the principles of transparent and accountable governance.

The lawsuit names the Village of Holly as well as each member of the Village Council in their personal and official capacity. This action follows a series of interactions and decisions that were retaliatory and intended to discourage my continued participation in civic matters and the exercise of protected constitutional rights.

The complaint also lists multiple violations of the Michigan Open Meetings Act, including that certain decisions were made outside of public view and without the level of transparency required under state law.

My involvement in local government issues has always been grounded in a commitment to transparency, accountability, and community engagement. Transparency is not a slogan that goes in a PR statement, but a right held by every resident. Community members deserve clear access to information about how decisions are made, how public funds are used, and how their local government conducts its business.

While the Village has remained focused on retaliatory actions against me, my focus remains on issues that matter most to residents: addressing local water concerns, identifying inefficiencies and potential cost savings, strengthening transparency practices, and maintaining open and respectful communication with the community.

The Constitution protects both the right to speak and the right to seek relief through the courts when those rights are believed to have been violated, which I have done here.

The full complaint is provided below for public review.

