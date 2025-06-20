For too long, women’s health has been an afterthought. Women are often dismissed as having “anxiety” and the solution to most problems is birth control. Women’s health is not DEI, it’s science.

What is PCOS?

Polycystic ovary syndrome can look different for each woman but common features of this disorder are:

-Cysts on the ovaries

-Insulin resistance

-High Testosterone

-Irregular Menstrual Cycle

-Excess Weight

-Acne

-Hair loss on scalp but growth of facial hair

-Sleep Apnea

-Anxiety

-Depression

But it doesn’t end there. These symptoms lead to other serious disorders such as:

-Infertility

-Cardiovascular Disease

-Type II Diabetes

-Obesity (50%)

-Cancer

How common is PCOS?

Estimates say anywhere from 5-20% of women.

However, 70% of women remain undiagnosed. One contributing factor is the frequent changes in diagnostic criteria, which can leave researchers and patients without consistent tools to effectively manage the condition.

From personal experience- it can be difficult to recognize so you can start treatment. This is because the pain from the disorder feels like normal cramps. Women are often used to this type of pain so nothing seems out of the ordinary.

What causes it in the first place?

Well this is where it gets interesting. First I will tell you the mainstream reasons:

-Genetics & Environmental Factors

-Hormone Imbalance

-Unhealthy Lifestyle

-Childhood Trauma

What else can cause it?

Many brands of IUD birth controls list “ovarian cysts” as a side effect.

I can speak to this personally. I gained 50 pounds within six months of getting an IUD and found out years later I was struggling with PCOS. Yet, many doctors are not informing patients about this common side effect.

Other birth controls can throw off a women’s natural cycle. This begs the question- does this also lead to a hormone imbalance and PCOS?

The cherry on top…

Many doctors prescribe birth control as a treatment for PCOS. So doctors are prescribing patients the very thing that could be causing their PCOS.

The Ozempic Lie

When doctors are not prescribing birth control as a treatment, many are giving patients GLP1s. There is a growing narrative that GLP1s cure PCOS but that’s not exactly true. Correlation does not equal causation. Research shows any weight loss reduces the symptoms of PCOS. Even spinach supplementation reduces the symptoms. It’s interesting that people are not reaching for more spinach in light of this.

I’ve shared my journey using supplements, walking, and reducing carbs. But even a short term keto diet has been proven to help. Some people believe that PCOS is actually diabetes of the ovaries and that’s why weight loss helps.

I discuss my journey here.

I want to be clear- I do not blame women for turning to GLP-1s. Everyone is trying to do the best they can with the information they’re given. For many, it’s the jumpstart they need to get everything else back on track. The real failure lies with doctors, researchers, and the government who have let women down time and time again.

HHS must take this seriously.

Women are tired. They are tired of trying to get answers only to be gaslit in return. They are tired of being told about the lowering fertility rates. They are tired of trying to get pregnant without success. They are tired of being a last priority.

Secretary Kennedy, I am respectfully asking for you to prioritize women’s health. PCOS is very low hanging fruit and is a great place to start.