Polyester is a man-made fabric made from plastic. The plastic is melted and extruded into long strands, which are then woven into fabric. It is the most abundant textile today with 52% of all textiles being polyester. Clothing that is “buttery soft,” super stretchy, and very vibrant in color is often made of polyester.

In the mid-1900s, consumers shifted from cotton to polyester because of its wrinkle resistance and lower flammability. It was marketed to housewives as a way to make their lives easier since they wouldn’t have to iron as much. However, only recently have researchers begun studying the effects of polyester on our health.

The Push for Polyester

Polyester’s debut was not completely organic. The Flammable Fabrics Act of 1953 mandated a push towards nonflammable fabrics and polyester was a contender. At the time, there were several reports of children getting injured from open flames and this prompted the government to amend the law in 1967 to require children’s sleepwear to be nonflammable.

Initially, this meant treating cotton with flame retardants. Only after they put this flame retardant on millions of pajamas did they start to test for its safety- this is a pattern.

The flame retardants were found to be carcinogenic in animal studies. Consequently, the government issued a rule to halt new production of these flame-retardant pajamas, leading many companies to switch to polyester or "safer" flame retardants. In an effort to protect children, the government opened the door to other harms.

We are once again in a position where testing occurs only after years of market use. This is especially egregious knowing the government had its part to play in the rise of its use. Polyester’s long-term health effects remain understudied; however, emerging studies suggest that polyester may be detrimental to our health.

Polyester Reduces Fertility

Dr. Ahmed Shafik, a researcher, doctor, and professor, studied the effects of polyester on fertility in the 1990s. He started out by putting polyester pants on dogs for twelve months to see the result. Turns out, it made the dogs infertile for several months even after the pants were removed. Luckily, the effect was reversible over time.

He also tested the sexual activity of rats who wore different textiles. The polyester group saw a decline in activity compared to the rest.

Furthermore, he tested polyester on a small group of men. Within the day, polyester and polyester-blend underwear had noticeable effects compared to cotton underwear.

Finally, he tested 14 men for 12 months and it took an average of 139 days for the men to become fertile again after removing polyester underwear. Shafik concluded that polyester “is a safe, reversible, acceptable and inexpensive method of contraception in men.”

How many people are consenting to this form of birth control?

What other health effects are caused by polyester clothes?

Dr. Shafik was well before his time. He passed away in 2007 and his work is still talked about today. Unfortunately, few researchers have continued to explore these findings.

What Else We Know

Polyester releases microplastics when washed and likely as it is worn as well. This study found microplastics in most human tissues tested:

“Microplastics were detected in 8/12 human organ systems including cardiovascular, digestive, endocrine, integumentary, lymphatic, respiratory, reproductive and urinary. Microplastics were also observed in other human biological samples such as breastmilk, meconium, semen, stool, sputum and urine.”

We know microplastics are everywhere, but their full impact on health remains unclear. With the few studies we have, the true impact is concerning.

Marfella found that, patients with carotid artery plaque and detected microplastics “had a higher risk of a composite of myocardial infarction, stroke, or death.”

In addition, a review of the current literature noted:

“These effects consist of oxidative stress, DNA damage, organ dysfunction, metabolic disorder, immune response, neurotoxicity, as well as reproductive and developmental toxicity. In addition, the epidemiological evidence suggests that a variety of chronic diseases may be related to microplastics exposure.”

So Now What?

This has not been a fun topic for me to research. Many people I know are struggling with infertility, obesity, asthma, depression, and other health issues. When I talk to them about living a healthier life, they say, “well, everything poisons us today.” It does seem like that. However, not everything poisons us. Man-made chemicals linger around and contaminate everything.

For example, breastmilk itself is not the problem, but it now contains microplastics. Should we change how we feed our babies? No. Instead, we should switch to natural-fiber clothing and minimize plastic use whenever possible.

My personal advice (not medical advice) is to at least get all natural underwear. As someone who sews, I’ve made my own from hemp/cotton fabric. My next project is creating hemp/cotton workout clothes, as evidence suggests that sweating in polyester may pose heightened risks- which is unfortunate because most workout clothes are made of polyester.

I wrote a separate article going through what natural fibers to look out for (coming soon).

Additionally, avoid single use plastics as much as you can- switch to glass instead. In Europe, food is often packaged in glass jars rather than plastic. Small changes over time can make a significant difference.

Even if you do everything you can, the government should be doing everything they can too. A simple start would be funding research into the effects of polyester and microplastics on health. Education alone could shift consumer behavior and spark a grassroots movement for lasting reform.