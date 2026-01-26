Citizens are entitled to public records in all 50 states and from the Federal Government. This is to allow residents to be a part of the democratic process and to have openness in government. Other than the constitution, these laws are the best way to keep government open, honest, and transparent.

Public records requests have uncovered major corruption throughout the years. Old Detroit Mayor, Kwame Kilpatick, was found to lie under oath after text messages were released from a public records request. He eventually resigned and was criminally charged.

Keep in mind that I am not a lawyer and this is not legal advice. I’ve come to love records requests because documents show facts. Public officials often lie or leave out important details, so I like to see the information for myself. I am currently in the middle of two lawsuits over wrongful charges and wrongful denials of requests - so I’ve become very knowledgeable about this.

I have shared my journey on my social media pages about these lawsuits and so many of you have reached out for help. Since I am not a lawyer and each state has different laws, I want to provide you the tools to become as knowledgeable as I have.

How I Became an Expert

I heard a government official say FOIA request before in passing and I was curious with what that was, so I looked into it. That is short for Freedom of Information Act which is what my state calls the law. At first my research was very basic - I just wanted to know how to submit a request. The public body responded late to my very first request and partially denied it. That is when I started reading through my entire state law.

Through that process, I found that I am entitled to an appeal and can sue if I think I was wrongfully denied. I ultimately did both. Once I started my first public records lawsuit, I started reading Michigan Appeal and Supreme Court opinions about the law to see how courts would rule on similar issues.

In just a few years, I’ve requested public records through several local government bodies, state departments, and departments in the federal government.

How you can Become an Expert

The best way to become an expert is to read your state law about public records to know how to put a request in, what records you are entitled to, and what to do if you were wrongfully charged or denied. If you are lucky, your state’s law is not very long. Michigan’s FOIA is only 15 pages and it is easy to comprehend. Other states even have guides created by the state Attorney General to make the process easy to understand.

Every state has a different definition for a public record, so pay attention to what it includes. It often includes reports, text messages, audio, and even video the government creates or retains. While it might sound tempting to get everything from a public official, these requests often do cost money as well. However, I’ve found that transparent governments do not charge or charge very little.

Also keep in mind that you do not have to read the entire law right away. Only some parts are going to apply to you at different times. If you want to put in a request, I suggest reading what constitutes as a request and how many days the public body has to respond. If you were denied or overcharged, read what to do. If you want to sue, search for an attorney who knows these laws.

Did I mention I am not a lawyer and this is not legal advice?

Read your State’s Public Records Law

Every state calls their requests something different. Most states just say public records and others use acronyms like FOIA or CORA. Click on your state below and have fun!

Alabama - Open Records Law

Alaska - Alaska Public Records Act (APRA)

Arizona - Public Records Law

Arkansas - Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)

California - California Public Records Act

Colorado - Colorado Open Records Act (CORA)

Connecticut - Freedom of Information Act (FOI Act)

Delaware - Delaware Public Records Law

Florida - Public Records

Georgia - The Open Records Act

Hawaii - Uniform Information Practices Act (UIPA)

Idaho - Public Records Law

Illinois - Freedom of Information Act

Indiana - Access to Public Records Act

Iowa - Open Records

Kansas - Kansas Open Records Act (KORA)

Kentucky - The Open Records Act

Louisiana - Public Records Law : Make sure to use the arrows to read through the entire law. This state handbook is also available.

Maine - Freedom of Access Act

Maryland - Maryland Public Information Act (PIA) & Guide

Massachusetts - Public Records Law & Guide

Michigan - Freedom of Information Act

Minnesota - Minnesota Government Data Practices Act

Mississippi - Public Records Act

Missouri - Sunshine Law

Montana - Public Records Law & Montana’s Constitution

Nebraska - Public Records

Nevada - Public Records & Guide

New Hampshire - Right-to-Know Law

New Jersey - Open Public Records Act (OPRA)

New Mexico - Inspection of Public Records Act

New York - Freedom of Information Law

North Carolina - Public Records

North Dakota - Open Records & Guide

Ohio - Public Records Act & Guide

Oklahoma - Open Records Act

Oregon - Public Records Law & Guide

Pennsylvania - Right-to-Know Law

Rhode Island - Access Public Records Act (APRA)

South Carolina - Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)

South Dakota - Public Records

Tennessee - Public Records Act

Texas - Public Information Act & Guide

Utah - Government Records Access and Management Act (GRAMA)

Vermont - Access to Public Records

Virginia - Virginia Public Records Act

Washington - Public Records Act

West Virginia - Freedom of Information Act & Guide

Wisconsin - Public Records and Property & Guide

Wyoming - Public Records Act & Guide

Federal Government - Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)