Glyphosate, found in Roundup and other pesticides, increases your risk of cancer. Not only is there a mountain of evidence that has been published, Monsanto- now owned by Bayer- has been sued over 100,000 times and has paid out billions in damages/settlements.

In fact, RFK Jr was the lawyer in many of these cases. Dewayne Johnson, a school groundskeeper who used Roundup, later developed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He sued Monsanto and the jury awarded him 289 million dollars. "The jury found Monsanto acted with malice and oppression because they knew what they were doing was wrong and doing it with reckless disregard for human life," said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This was in 2018.

Years and billions of dollars later, the company still refuses to put a cancer warning label on Roundup, reformulate their product for safety, or remove it altogether. Instead, they bribe, I mean, lobby our politicians for immunity. This means you wouldn’t be able to sue pesticide manufacturers if they cause your cancer and don’t warn you.

Side note: I promise this affects you. Even if you do not use Roundup, you are still probably exposed to it since it lingers in the soil and makes it into water sources.

Now, instead of fixing the problem, these companies are working state by state to make sure you can’t hold them accountable.

The States

North Dakota quietly passed immunity earlier in the year. The bill grants immunity as long as the company follows the labeling requirements set by the EPA. Here’s the catch, the EPA does not require pesticide companies to label their products as carcinogens. *Remember this as I will talk more about it later.

Once one state grants this protection, it becomes easier to convince others. Georgia became the second state to betray its residents. This one was particularly egregious as a jury had awarded a Georgia resident 2.1 billion dollars in damages for Roundup causing his cancer. Only two months later, Governor Kemp of Georgia signed pesticide immunity into law preventing lawsuits like this ever again.

These bills have been introduced and co-sponsored by Republicans. Only one democrat has co-sponsored a pesticide immunity bill and it was in Tennessee. I watched Tennessee closely. Representative Rusty Grills introduced the pesticide immunity bill, and, of course, Bayer is a listed lobbyist for the bill.

Who gets hurt by this immunity? Farmers- the very people who primarily vote Republican. So why would these politicians introduce a bill that hurts their base? This is what Rusty has to say about it:

So according to Rusty- we won’t be able to eat without this bill. How in the world did we make it this far without it? It takes a lot of mental gymnastics to justify poisoning your base. Luckily the committee postponed the vote.

Side note: I checked in with my friend in Tennessee. Turns out, he still has food without this bill being signed into law. Nice try Rusty.

Trouble in DC

Now, chemical companies think they could slip a provision inside the Interior Appropriations Bill without MAHA finding out. Typically, they try to put immunity in a farm bill, but we have a very dedicated and thorough network of people who find these things.

The provision would essentially give pesticide companies immunity. Remember, the state bills give immunity as long as companies comply with EPA labeling. Section 453 prevents the EPA from requiring pesticide products to be labeled as carcinogens. If you only read one bill, it doesn’t seem so bad. When you read both of them together, it is full-on immunity for not warning about the cancer risk.

Follow the Money

Again, Republicans are in support of this provision and Democrats are speaking out. It’s surprising. MAGA took in MAHA like they were long lost-siblings. Of course the fear has always lingered that this alliance was just to take the independent vote. However, there have been several wins and many steps taken to make health a priority.

Just this year alone HHS has:

Worked to make baby formula safer through Operation Stork Speed

Changed the GRAS standard that allowed companies to put chemicals in our food with no oversight

Removed petroleum-based food dyes

Reforming SNAP

Working with states to make school lunches healthy

Brought back the Presidential Fitness Test to encourage kids to be active

Defunded dangerous mRNA research

and more.

I was even impressed with Charlie Kirk for inviting so many MAHA speakers to his Student Action Summit. It really is the little things.

Turning Point SAS

With all that being said, why are Republicans working to betray MAHA? It all comes back to money doesn’t it? Unfortunately, it does. According to OpenSecrets, Republicans receive double (or even more) from big chemical companies and agriculture companies. These are not your small local farms that are advocating for this immunity- it’s the farm and chemical giants who care about profit over people.

Donations from Chemical Companies

Donations from Agriculture Sector

“But Republicans are anti-regulation.”

Dr. Jessica Knurick is a popular anti-MAHA & MAGA influencer who says no one should be surprised by this because “Trump ran on a pro-industry, anti-regulation platform.”

I want to be clear—this is not regulation. You don’t need regulation in a free market; you just need a true free market. In a true free market, it’s survival of the fittest—the best businesses survive. Consumers can sue any company for damages if it acted recklessly. In a free market, Bayer would either need to warn its customers of the cancer risk, go bankrupt from lawsuits, or reformulate its product for safety. Bayer is at this decision point now. Instead of picking one of these options, they’re hiding from the free market by bribing for immunity.

The Bigger Picture

This isn’t just about Roundup. Not only are these laws anti-free market, they’re also unconstitutional.

The Seventh Amendment is clear- you have the right to a jury trial for any controversy over $20. Vaccines are the only product in history with immunity from liability nationwide. Now, pesticides are the second product with protections in two states and soon to be across the entire nation if we don’t act now. Once another product gets immunity, what would stop every company from doing the same?

If we do not put in some elbow grease now, we will wake up one day with no right to sue for negligence ever again. Not against car companies, airlines, food suppliers- no one.

Here is what you can do:

Call your representatives and tell them to vote no on section 453 in the interior appropriations bill. You can also ask for their support to remove immunity from vaccine manufacturers by voting yes for HR4668.

*Side note: HR4668 has 29 co-sponsors that are all Republican. If Democrats are against immunity for pesticide companies, they should feel the same about vaccine companies.

It may seem intimidating to call your reps at first, but after you do it once, it gets easier. Here is a video of me calling my House of Representative about this provision. Someone in the office will answer the phone and take notes on your call. When they get bombarded with the same message, they listen. Also, look for town halls they’re hosting so you can speak to them in person.

You have two Senators and one House of Representative.

Find your Senators here.

Find your House Rep here.

Bonus points if you contact your reps for your state congress too. I met with mine in April and warned them about what Bayer is doing so they can be prepared when the company tries to push immunity in my state.

Final Thoughts

MAHA and MAGA don’t have to break up this way. Republicans still have the chance to do the right thing- even if it is just for political gain. Independent voters make up the heart of MAHA, and no party can win without them. I’m asking lawmakers to think about future elections, and more importantly, think of their children, their grandchildren, and the nation they’ll inherit.