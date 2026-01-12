The National Nutrition Monitoring and Related Research Act requires the U.S. Departments of Agriculture (USDA) and Health and Human Services (HHS) to publish updated dietary guidelines every five years. The most recent update has been a project HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has worked on since his confirmation by the Senate.

In October 2024, RFK Jr wrote on X, “If we want a resilient nation, if we want to have a prosperous nation, we have to fix the food system.”

One way he believes the food system can be fixed is by completely flipping the food pyramid upside down.

The History of the Food Pyramid

The USDA has been publishing dietary recommendations since 1894, long before many essential vitamins and minerals were even discovered. Early guidelines focused primarily on eating a variety of foods and practicing moderation. In 1941, recommendations became more technical when President Franklin D. Roosevelt called for the creation of official Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDAs). Around this time, the first visual food guide, known as the Basic Seven, was introduced.

The Basic Seven outlined seven food groups, including vegetables, fruits, dairy, meat, and others. In 1972, the focus of dietary guidance began shifting from simply meeting nutrient needs to using portion control as a way to prevent chronic disease. It’s worth noting that attempting to prevent chronic disease through diet is not a new concept. Between the Basic Seven and 1992, the USDA introduced three additional visual guides. In 1992, the now-familiar Food Pyramid was unveiled.

The pyramid made its message clear: most of the diet should come from bread, cereal, rice, and pasta. Fruits and vegetables followed, with dairy and protein sources placed above them. At the very top were fats, oils, and sugars, which were to be used sparingly.

While widely adopted, the Food Pyramid faced criticism over the years, particularly regarding the influence food producers may have had in shaping the recommendations.

A lesser-known shift occurred in 2011 with the introduction of MyPlate, one of former First Lady Michelle Obama’s initiatives developed with the USDA. The plate graphic was designed to simplify nutrition guidance for families by encouraging balance among fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy. It emphasized more grains than protein, and more vegetables than fruit.

That brings us to today.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins announced a new food pyramid—one that is completely flipped upside down compared to the 1992 version.

The updated graphic prioritizes protein, dairy, healthy fats, and fruits, with whole grains forming the base. The rollout also included a new interactive website designed to help consumers understand what to prioritize and how much of each food group they should consume.

The overarching message is clear: Eat real food.

While many recommendations remain consistent with previous guidance, several notable changes from MyPlate include:

Avoid added sugar as much as possible

Prioritize protein

Consume full-fat dairy products

Eat whole grains (rather than the previous recommendation that only half of grains be whole)

Breastfeed for two years, or as long as mutually desired

Do These Changes Matter?

With less than 10% actually meeting dietary guidelines, do changes actually matter?

The answer is yes for three reasons.

Dietary guidelines affect millions of people whether they follow them directly or not. They shape policy across dozens of federally funded programs, including school meals, military food programs, and veteran nutrition services. Essentially, anywhere federal dollars are spent on food, these guidelines play a role. There is also a significant difference in accessibility. The 2020 dietary guidelines were 164 pages long. The updated 2026 guidelines are just 10 pages, making them far easier for the average person to understand. An additional 90-page technical document provides details on contributors, scientific evidence, and sources for those who want to dig deeper. Finally, the new guidelines have drawn substantial media attention. Without public awareness, guidelines don’t matter regardless of how strong or weak they are.

Surprisingly, There has Been Massive Support

RFK Jr and the actions taken under his leadership have been criticized even though they were previously supported under previous administrations. One example of this is removing several food dyes from the U.S. market. This was once asked for by consumers but after RFK Jr worked on it, the conversation shifted. Then you saw health influencers challenging the move that it wouldn’t actually make a difference in making people healthy.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has been one of the administration’s biggest critics to the point that the organization is suing HHS over their changes to the vaccine schedule. However, they came out in support of the new guidelines noting, “The AAP is commending the inclusion of its evidence-based policy in the new dietary guidelines.”

More organizations in support:

The American Diabetes Association wrote, “The ADA recognizes the release of the new dietary guidelines as an important opportunity to advance health and prevent chronic disease for all Americans.”

The American Heart Association said, ““The American Heart Association welcomes the new dietary guidelines and commends the inclusion of several important science-based recommendations.”

Three Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health faculty members actually served on the advisory committee to form the new guidelines.

The American Medical Association posted, ““The American Medical Association (AMA) applauds the Administration’s new Dietary Guidelines for spotlighting the highly processed foods, sugar-sweetened beverages, and excess sodium that fuel heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and other chronic illnesses. The Guidelines affirm that food is medicine and offer clear direction patients and physicians can use to improve health.”

In Closing

Whether these new dietary guidelines lead to measurable improvements in public health remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that they represent a significant shift in how the federal government approaches nutrition by moving away from highly processed, grain-heavy recommendations and toward whole, nutrient-dense foods.

At a time when chronic disease continues to rise and fewer than one in ten Americans meet existing guidelines, the focus on simplicity, real food, and clearer messaging marks a notable change. Ultimately, the success of the guidelines will depend not only on what is written on paper, but on how they are implemented, communicated, and trusted by the public. However, the responsibility has always rested on ourselves to eat real food.