Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or the SAVE America Act, passed the House of Representatives on February 11th, 2026. There is now immense pressure on the Senate to either approve the bill or deny it. Let’s break down what this bill would actually do.

Summary of the Bill

HR 7296 is a 29 page bill with the intent to, “amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require proof of United States citizenship to register an individual to vote in elections for Federal office, and for other purposes.”

If this bill becomes law, it would require proof of citizenship to register to vote. There are several forms of identification that would be valid forms of documentary proof:

A form of identification issued consistent with the requirements of the REAL ID Act of 2005

A valid U.S. passport

Official U.S. military identification & military record of service

A valid government-issued photo identification card showing that the applicant’s place of birth was in the U.S.

A valid government-issued photo identification other than the above if presented with a birth certificate, an extract from a hospital record, an adoption decree, a consular report of birth, a naturalization certificate, or an American Indian card.

If a state allows same day registration, an applicant needs to bring documentary proof to the polling place.

In addition to stricter documentary requirements, the act would force states to “take affirmative steps on an ongoing basis to ensure that only United States citizens are registered to vote.” States will need to remove noncitizens from the official list of eligible voters. It also establishes criminal penalties for election officials who register an applicant without requiring proof of citizenship.

Finally, an individual shall present an eligible photo ID at the time of voting that is issued by a state, tribal government, or branch of the federal government. For mail in ballots, a copy of the eligible photo ID must be submitted with the absentee ballot request and the submission of the ballot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Keep in mind, this is not legal advice. I have reviewed several sources for the most accurate information for you.

Would this affect the upcoming 2026 elections?

Certain parts.

If passed by the senate and signed by the president, this law will take effect immediately. However, nothing in the text of the law requires that someone re-register to vote. Most states only require you to re-register if you move, change your name, or change party affiliation. In those cases, you would need to follow the new guidelines.

If you have never registered to vote before and want to, it would affect you.

For everyone voting in the next election, it would require an eligible photo ID at the time of voting.

What is the opposition to this bill?

To be clear, the opposition is mainly from democrat lawmakers. Over 80% of Americans support photo identification to vote. To be fair, this bill does a little more than just require photo ID, it also requires proof of citizenship to register in the first place. Here are what some lawmakers saw below:

Policy institutes also point out that millions of Americans do not have proper documentation and that citizenship is already required to vote. So they believe this will create barriers for citizens to register to vote.

Does this bill create a national database?

Not from what I can see. This bill would just enforce stricter rules for states on their own voter rolls.

Does this bill disenfranchise black Americans?

Depends on who you ask. Opposers of the bill say yes because many black Americans do not have access to an ID and citizenship documents. However, according to the CDCE, hispanic Americans have the highest rate of not having an ID.

Does this bill disenfranchise married female voters?

To be clear, the words “married, “female,” or “women” does not appear once in the bill. If you already have a passport or a REAL ID with your current name, the process will be the same as anyone else.

However, some people question what the process will look like if your name is different from your passport or birth certificate. The bill itself does not provide details on this. The controversy is stemming from what could possibly take place, not what will actually happen.

The process will likely reflect the same process as getting a REAL ID or passport. As a married woman who changed her name, I had to bring my marriage license for both my REAL ID and passport as well as my birth certificate. So this process is not abnormal and it would affect anyone who changed their legal name - not just married women.

Until the bill is actually passed and implemented, we do not know for sure if there will actually be a different process for people who changed their name, only that it could require one more piece of documentation.

Closing

If the SAVE America Act becomes law, it would apply going forward to new registrations. It would not force every registered voter to re-register. The real-world impact will come down to how states and election offices implement the new rules. Regardless, this bill would make photo ID a requirement for all future federal elections. If you do not want to be impacted by the registration requirements, register to vote before the bill is signed by President Trump - if it makes it that far.