3 Anthony Hudson

If People Only Knew that there are more than two candidates to pick from. Primary Elections are often forgotten about but it is our best chance to push the best candidate forward.
This episode is by no means an endorsement of Anthony Hudson for Michigan Governor. The purpose was to encourage voters to research candidates.
00:15 Disclaimer
07:11 Meet Anthony Hudson
10:44 Anthony Enters Politics
11:31 Economic Plan
12:42 Education
15:22 Guns/ DNR / Mental Health
17:47 Anthony Runs for Congress
23:36 Why I’m Interviewing Anthony
26:37 Part-Time Politicians
30:03 Party Politics
31:12 Gun Control
35:36 Border
38:30 1st Amendment
42:02 Transgender
48:02 Education
53:39 Property Taxes
1:04:30 Outside Money
1:06:06 Green Energy
1:07:50 Communication
1:10:35 New Business
1:12:06 How to Fund without Property Taxes
1:22:07 Car Registration
1:25:26 Transparency
1:27:53 Other Candidates
1:38:09 Women’s Rights
1:42:38 Environment
1:53:04 Voting
If you are interested in being on the show, apply on annamatson.com
