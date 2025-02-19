3 Anthony Hudson

If People Only Knew that there are more than two candidates to pick from. Primary Elections are often forgotten about but it is our best chance to push the best candidate forward.

This episode is by no means an endorsement of Anthony Hudson for Michigan Governor. The purpose was to encourage voters to research candidates.

00:15 Disclaimer

07:11 Meet Anthony Hudson

10:44 Anthony Enters Politics

11:31 Economic Plan

12:42 Education

15:22 Guns/ DNR / Mental Health

17:47 Anthony Runs for Congress

23:36 Why I’m Interviewing Anthony

26:37 Part-Time Politicians

30:03 Party Politics

31:12 Gun Control

35:36 Border

38:30 1st Amendment

42:02 Transgender

48:02 Education

53:39 Property Taxes

1:04:30 Outside Money

1:06:06 Green Energy

1:07:50 Communication

1:10:35 New Business

1:12:06 How to Fund without Property Taxes

1:22:07 Car Registration

1:25:26 Transparency

1:27:53 Other Candidates

1:38:09 Women’s Rights

1:42:38 Environment

1:53:04 Voting

